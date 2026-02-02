Hisnak Partners With Fastercapital's Equitypilot To Accelerate Its AI-Enabled Digital Income App

MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 1, 2026 3:48 am - Millions of low-income earners struggle to earn online due to lack of scalable income platforms. Hisnak closes this gap with affiliate networking, training, and financial education-so users can earn anytime.

Hisnak Ltd provides an integrated group of digital platforms - including an online marketplace, fintech, edtech, AI financial planner, fundraising tools, martech solutions, conference and messaging apps - that work together to create a simple learn-to-earn journey for mobile-first users, low income earners in Nigeria, Africa, and rest of the world. The platform trains users, automates affiliate onboarding, and enables fast payouts, making it easier for beginners to start earning online.

Why This Matters Now

As demand for remote work, passive income opportunity and digital income grows, most platforms still fragment learning, payments, and marketplaces. Hisnak brings everything into one system, reducing friction and opening access for underserved users who need simple, end-to-end solutions.

Program Plan (First 30–60 Days)

Through the EquityPilot program, Hisnak and FasterCapital will:

-Finalize advanced product development and begin high-quality course production

-Complete key integrations between Marketplace, Academy, and PayMe

-Launch a pilot go-to-market campaign in Nigeria and nearby regions

-Track core metrics such as user activation, active affiliates, and transaction volume

Leadership Comments

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said:“We are excited to support Hisnak Ltd through our EquityPilot program. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting Hisnak with the right partners and ecosystem players.”

Chinedu Emmanuel Nwabunwanne, Founder and CEO of Hisnak Ltd, said:“I started Hisnak because I understand what it means to lack opportunity. This collaboration with EquityPilot will help us improve product quality, professionalize course creation, and onboard thousands of people who need real and sustainable passive income options.”

Next 90 Days

Over the next three months, Hisnak plans to complete advanced product development, launch the pilot marketplace, onboard early vendors and educators, and activate the first group of affiliate networkers. The focus will remain on measurable results, including user onboarding, first sales, and reliable payouts.

Founder Background

Hisnak Ltd was founded by Chinedu Emmanuel Nwabunwanne, inspired by his personal experience with poverty and limited opportunities. He has led the development of Hisnak and the TIGS Program since December 2022. Hisnak Ltd was officially incorporated in Nigeria in March 2025.

The company has a clear $5 million funding plan to support platform development, marketing, staffing, and operations. The EquityPilot partnership will help strengthen execution and investor-ready materials.

About Hisnak Ltd

Hisnak Ltd is a Nigeria-registered company building an AI-enabled digital ecosystem that combines affiliate networking, e-learning, fintech, and online networking. The company focuses on low-income earners, stay-at-home parents, unemployed individuals, students, persons with disabilities (including hearing, visual, and speech impairments), and other underserved groups, offering mobile-first tools and mentorship to create sustainable digital income opportunities.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator founded in 2014. It is recognized as the #1 venture builder by number of startups supported, capital invested, and funds raised. FasterCapital supports startups worldwide through funding assistance, technical support, and business development programs. The EquityPilot program helps early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and access to a global network.