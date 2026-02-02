Shandong UPS Chemical Launches Innovative Sustainable Mineral Processing Agent

MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 1, 2026 10:12 pm - Shandong UPS Chemical Co., Ltd introduces advanced Mineral Processing Agent solutions to improve recovery rates, reduce costs, and support sustainable mining operations worldwide.

Shandong UPS Chemical Co., Ltd, a leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals, proudly announces its advanced Mineral Processing Agent solutions designed to enhance efficiency, recovery rates, and sustainability across the global mining industry. With extensive expertise in chemical innovation, the company continues to support mineral beneficiation operations with high-performance, cost-effective products.

A Mineral Processing Agent plays a critical role in modern mining by improving separation efficiency during crushing, grinding, flotation, sedimentation, and dewatering processes. Shandong UPS Chemical Co., Ltd offers a comprehensive portfolio of processing agents tailored for coal, metal ores, non-metallic minerals, and industrial minerals, helping mining operators achieve optimal results while meeting environmental standards. View more:

Top 5 Benefits of Mineral Processing Agent

1. Improved Mineral Recovery Rate

The advanced Mineral Processing Agent formulations enhance selective separation, allowing valuable minerals to be efficiently recovered while reducing losses in tailings.

2. Enhanced Flotation and Separation Efficiency

By optimizing particle interaction and surface chemistry, the Mineral Processing Agent improves flotation performance, resulting in faster processing and higher concentrate purity.

3. Reduced Operating Costs

Efficient processing minimizes reagent consumption, energy usage, and equipment wear, making the Mineral Processing Agent a cost-effective solution for mining operations.

4. Better Slurry Handling and Dewatering

The Mineral Processing Agent improves sedimentation and filtration performance, leading to faster solid-liquid separation, reduced moisture content, and easier tailings management.

5. Environmentally Responsible Performance

Shandong UPS Chemical Co., Ltd develops Mineral Processing Agent products that support eco-friendly mining by reducing waste, lowering water consumption, and improving compliance with environmental regulations.

About the Company

Shandong UPS Chemical Co., Ltd is committed to continuous research and development, ensuring that each Mineral Processing Agent meets strict quality standards and adapts to diverse ore characteristics. The company's solutions are trusted by mining operators worldwide for their consistency, scalability, and proven field performance. View more:

For more info about the company

Company Name: Shandong UPS Chemical Co., Ltd

Address: Qingdao, Shangdong, China 266108

Contact Phone: +86 18563908909

Contact Name: Phinees Sylvia

Email:...

Website URL: