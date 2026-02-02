Hydrogen Truck Market Size To Reach USD 14.71 Billion By 2033 Owing To The Surging Environmental Regulations To Boost Market Growth Globally SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Hydrogen Truck Market Size is estimated at USD 3.25 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 14.71 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 20.86% over 2026-2033. The market for hydrogen trucks is expanding quickly as a result of escalating environmental restrictions, the need for zero-emission transportation, and the drive for sustainable logistics solutions.

The U.S. Hydrogen Truck Market Size is estimated at USD 1.04 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.25 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 22.50% during 2026-2033. The U.S. hydrogen truck market is growing as more people want zero-emission vehicles, the government is giving businesses money to build hydrogen refueling stations, and the infrastructure for hydrogen refueling is getting bigger.









Get Exclusive Access to the Sample Report of Hydrogen Truck Market Forecast @

Growing Focus on Zero-emission Transportation and Government Incentives for Hydrogen Fuel Technologies

Governments all over the world are putting strict rules in place about emissions and pushing for cars that does not emit any emissions to help fight climate change and lower greenhouse gas emissions. Hydrogen trucks, which run on fuel cells, only make water as a byproduct. This makes them a good choice instead of regular diesel trucks. Tax credits, subsidies, and grants for fleet operators are some of the incentives that encourage early adoption. More and more logistics and freight companies are adding hydrogen trucks to their fleets to meet sustainability goals, improve environmental compliance, and boost corporate social responsibility. This is driving growth in the global hydrogen truck market.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Hydrogen Truck Market Report



Hyundai Motor Company

Daimler Truck AG

Volvo Group

TRATON Group

PACCAR

Dongfeng Motor Corporation

Foton

Yutong International Holding Co., Ltd.

Nikola Corporation

Hyzon Motors

Toyota

Renault Trucks

Iveco

MAN Truck & Bus

Scania

Cummins

Bosch

Navistar

Xiamen King Long International Solaris Bus & Coach

Hydrogen Truck Market Segmentation Analysis

By Vehicle

Heavy-duty trucks had the biggest share at 57.3% as they are used a lot in long-haul logistics and freight transport, where zero-emission solutions are becoming more common. The medium-duty truck market is growing the fastest, with a CAGR of 25.84% as fleets are updating their urban and regional delivery trucks to meet emission reduction goals.

By Fuel Cell Technology

PEMFC led with 71.6% share due to their high efficiency, quick startup, and suitability for vehicular applications. SOFC is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 24.92% driven by innovations in high-temperature operation and fuel flexibility.

By Range

300–500 miles led with 46.8% share due to its balance of operational feasibility and fleet efficiency. Above 500 miles is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 27.41% driven by demand for long-haul operations. Extended-range trucks reduce downtime and improve fleet productivity, making them ideal for cross-country transport.

By Motor Power

200–400 kW led with 51.2% share as it aligns with most regional and long-haul truck requirements, delivering sufficient torque and performance while maintaining energy efficiency. Above 400 kW is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 26.55% due to rising demand for high-performance vehicles in construction, mining, and long-haul logistics.

By Application

Logistics and Transport led with 58.9% share driven by the urgent need to decarbonize urban delivery, regional freight, and long-haul operations. Construction is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 23.87% as hydrogen trucks gain traction in heavy-duty off-road operations and materials transport.

Based on Region, North America Dominated Holding the Largest Market Share in 2025 and Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow with Significant CAGR in the Market During 2026-2033

North America had the largest share of the Hydrogen Truck Market in 2025, with 35.59% of sales. It is also expected to grow the fastest, at about 22.50% per year from 2026 to 2033 as clean transportation technologies are becoming more popular, there is a lot of money being spent on hydrogen fueling infrastructure, and government policies are encouraging zero-emission commercial fleets.

In 2025, Asia Pacific made up a large part of the Hydrogen Truck Market, and it is still growing quickly because of government efforts to make transportation carbon-neutral, rapid industrialization, and more companies using fuel-cell trucks for logistics and heavy-duty work.

For an In-Depth Strategic Briefing with Our Research Team, Connect Now @

Hydrogen Truck Market Recent Developments



2024, Hyundai launched“HTWO Grid”, a global infrastructure and service platform supporting its XCIENT Fuel Cell hydrogen trucks. 2025, Daimler Truck introduced“TruckForce”, an AI-powered digital repair platform for its Freightliner, Mercedes-Benz Trucks, and Thomas Built Buses .

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)



HYDROGEN TRUCK PRODUCTION & OEM OUTPUT TRENDS – helps you track annual production volumes by leading OEMs, revealing supply readiness and manufacturer commitment to hydrogen mobility.

COMMERCIAL DEPLOYMENT & FLEET ADOPTION METRICS – helps you understand how many hydrogen trucks are actively deployed across logistics, mining, municipal, and long-haul operations globally and regionally.

MARKET PENETRATION & ADOPTION VELOCITY – helps you measure hydrogen truck penetration as a percentage of total heavy-duty truck sales, indicating real-world adoption versus pilot programs.

OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE & FLEET STRATEGY ANALYSIS – helps you compare public versus private fleet ownership to assess policy-driven adoption, subsidy impact, and commercialization maturity.

FUELING INFRASTRUCTURE ADEQUACY & ENERGY ACCESS – helps you evaluate hydrogen refueling station availability, HRS-to-truck ratios, and regional readiness for scale-up. TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP & OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE – helps you benchmark hydrogen trucks against diesel and battery-electric alternatives across TCO, maintenance costs, and component lifecycle economics.

Hydrogen Truck Market Report Scope