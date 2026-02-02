403
India Reveals Fiscal Blueprint for 2026-2027
(MENAFN) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled India's fiscal blueprint for 2026-2027 on Sunday, projecting total spending at 53.5 trillion Indian Rupees—equivalent to approximately $583.49 billion—while anticipating non-debt revenue collections of 36.5 trillion Indian Rupees.
The budget framework anticipates net tax revenue of 28.7 trillion Indian Rupees during the upcoming fiscal period spanning April 2026 through March 2027, according to the proposals.
Sitharaman disclosed that gross borrowing from markets will reach 17.2 trillion Indian Rupees, while net market borrowing through dated securities is pegged at 11.7 trillion Indian Rupees.
During her budget address, the finance minister revealed updated figures for non-debt receipts at 34 trillion Indian Rupees, which includes the federal government's net tax collections of 26.7 trillion Indian Rupees.
She also presented revised expenditure estimates totaling 49.6 trillion Indian Rupees, allocating roughly 11 trillion Indian Rupees toward capital investments.
India's fiscal deficit is targeted at 4.3 percent of Gross Domestic Product for 2026-27, while the debt-to-GDP metric is forecast to improve to 55.6 percent from the current year's 56.1 percent, the federal finance ministry confirmed in an official statement.
