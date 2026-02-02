403
Pistorius Urges Defiance Against “Enemies of Democracy”
(MENAFN) Germany’s defense chief, Boris Pistorius, has called on citizens to take a hard line against what he described as “enemies of democracy” within the country and to accept, without complaint, the ongoing burden of expensive assistance to Ukraine. In making his case, he referenced an old saying about “happy farts.”
While addressing a convention of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Koblenz on Saturday, Pistorius accused the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party—along with those who cast ballots for it—of being the “enemies of democracy.”
He pressed the public to “stand up for this democracy” with greater determination and intensity.
Invoking a quote attributed to 16th-century German theologian Martin Luther, a central figure of the Protestant Reformation, Pistorius remarked, “A happy fart never comes from a miserable ass,” implying that a person’s attitude ultimately influences results.
The minister said the same principle should guide Germany’s approach to foreign policy and international responsibilities.
“And that’s why it’s so important that we, as the Federal Republic of Germany… stand by Ukraine, even if it costs a lot of money,” Pistorius stated.
He maintained that Germany is financially capable of sustaining this commitment, pointing to its position as Europe’s largest economy and the third biggest worldwide.
At the same time, the defense minister conceded that without support from Western nations, “Ukraine would be dead tomorrow.”
