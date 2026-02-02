Japanese Sake“Tsunan Ai” In Portland, Through Strategic Partnership With Namazake Paul Imports And Atago Corporation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Tsunan Sake Brewery Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tsunan, Niigata; CEO: Kengo Suzuki), a pioneer in fusing traditional sake brewing with cutting-edge“Smart Brewing” technology, is proud to announce the successful launch and tasting events of its premium label“Tsunan Ai: Blue” in Portland, Oregon. This expansion is realized through a strategic collaboration with the Niigata-based trading firm Atago Corporation and the local specialist Namazake Paul Imports.



Bridging Niigata's Snow Country and Portland's Craft Culture

The tasting and sales events were hosted at two premier locations in the Portland area: Uwajimaya Beaverton, a hub for authentic Asian ingredients, and Fulamingo, a specialty store renowned for its curated selection of Japanese products. These venues were selected to connect the "terroir" of Tsunan-a region known for its heavy snowfall and pure water sources-with Portland's discerning community that values craftsmanship and sustainability.



About "Tsunan Ai: Blue"

"Tsunan Ai: Blue" represents the essence of Tsunan's environment. Brewed using the ultra-soft meltwater from the Naeba mountain range, this sake embodies the clean, crisp air of the snow-covered forests where our brewery stands. It is designed to express the deep connection between the land and the brew, offering a taste that is both transparent and profound.



A Fusion of Tradition and Science

Under the leadership of CEO Kengo Suzuki, who holds Ph.D.s in both Agriculture and Medicine, Tsunan Sake Brewery employs "Smart Brewing" techniques. By analyzing biological data and environmental variables, we ensure that the traditional skills of the Toji (master brewer) are enhanced, not replaced, allowing for consistent high-quality production even amidst changing climate conditions.

Comment from Kengo Suzuki, CEO of Tsunan Sake Brewery

"Our mission, 'Brew for Future,' is about creating a symbiotic relationship between nature, community, and technology. Portland shares a similar spirit of respecting local resources and artisanal quality. With the support of Atago Corporation and Namazake Paul Imports, we are thrilled to bring 'Tsunan Ai: Blue' to this vibrant city. We believe that the story of our snow-aged terroir, supported by data-driven craftsmanship, will resonate deeply with the people of Portland."

About Tsunan Sake Brewery

Tsunan Sake Brewery Co., Ltd. is a sake brewery headquartered in Tsunan Town, Nakauonuma District, Niigata Prefecture. Located in one of Japan's leading heavy snow regions, the brewery utilizes natural spring water flowing from mountains with elevations of 2,000 meters for its brewing process.

Under the brand concept "Brew for Future," we engage in traditional sake brewing using the local sake rice "Gohyakumangoku." Simultaneously, we produce and sell "table rice sake" brewed with "Uonuma Koshihikari," a renowned local brand of edible rice.

