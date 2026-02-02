Laureate Professor in Nutrition and Dietetics, University of Newcastle

Laureate Professor Clare Collins AO is an NHMRC Research Leadership Fellow (L3) and was awarded the NHMRC Elizabeth Blackburn Investigator Grant Award for Leadership in Clinical Medicine and Science (awarded 2022) as the highest ranked female Research Leadership applicant. As an internationally distinguished leader in nutrition and dietetics, her research performance places her in the top 1% most cited scientists globally. L/Prof Collins leads Nutrition and Dietetic research from the School of Health Sciences, College of Health, Medicine and Wellbeing, the University of Newcastle (UON), NSW, Australia and is Co-Director of the Food and Nutrition Research Program, Hunter Medical Research Institute (HMRI).

L/Professor Collins is a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Health and Medical Sciences (FAHMS); Fellow of Nutrition Society of Australia (FNSA) and Life Member and Fellow of Dietitians Australia (FDA). In 2023 she was awarded the UON Alumni Medal for Professional Excellence.

In 2017 Professor Collins was awarded Hunter Medical Research Institute, Researcher of the Year. She has published over 50o manuscripts and supervised over 40 PhD candidates to completion. Her research focuses on precision and personalised nutrition, including dietary biomarkers and dietary intake technologies, to improve food-related health of people across all ages and stages of life, and levels of chronic disease risk.

L/Professor Collins has developed online tools for dietary assessment, including the the Healthy Eating Quiz ( and the Australian Eating Survey ( used by hundreds of research and clinicians. She has also created free resources for the community, including the No Money No Time website ( and Nutrition Science Bites Podcast ( to translate nutrition research into practical advice for the public.

Laureate Professor Collins is a sought after Australian nutrition science media communicator and has conducted thousands of media interviews, including TripleJ Science Hour with Dr Karl. She contributed to the Dietitians Australia spokesperson program voluntarily for 20 years and co-authored six books for the public on weight loss. She has been a nutrition consultant to Shine Australia who produced the TV programs The Biggest Loser, The Bachelor, So You Think you can Dance and Australian Survivor and she also appeared on ABC Catalyst and Ask the Doctor TV programs and SBS Reset with Dr Michael Mosley.



2016–present Director of Research, School of Health Sciences, Faculty of Health, The University of Newcastle

2010–present Co-Director, PRC in PA and Nutrition, The University of Newcastle

2016–present NHMRC Senior Research Fellow, Faculty of Health and Medicine, The University of Newcastle

2000–present Nutrition researcher, School of Health Sciences, Faculty of Health, The University of Newcastle

2016–present Senior Brawn Research Fellow, Faculty of Health and Medicine, The University of Newcastle

2014–2015 Strategic Research Fellow, Faculty of Health and Medicine, The University of Newcastle 2010–2013 NHMRC Career Development Research Fellow, Faculty of Health and Medicine, The University of Newcastle



1999 The University of Newcastle, PhD

1996 The University of Newcastle, Postgraduate Diploma of Clinical Epidemiology

1982 The University of Sydney, Postgraduate Diploma of Nutrition and Dietetics 1981 Griffith University, Bachelor of Science

Nutrition And Dietetics (1111)

AO FAHMS FNSA FDA FRSN