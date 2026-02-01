X Back Up After Brief Outage Affects Over 19,000 US Users, Downdetector Data Finds
The outage lasted about 45 minutes and was largely resolved by 12.04 pm ET, the website said. X did not immediately respond to a request for commentRecommended For You
The actual number of affected users may differ from what is shown on Downdetector, as the reports are submitted by users.
The website tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.ALSO READ
- Elon Musk's X down for tens of thousands of users globally, Downdetector shows Microsoft 365 down for thousands of users, Downdetector shows Musk's X to open source new algorithm in seven days
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment