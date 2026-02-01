'God Of War' TV Series: Cast, Story Details, And What We Know So Far

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Amazon's highly anticipated live-action God of War TV series continues to take shape, with new casting details revealed as pre-production ramps up. Based on Sony Santa Monica's hugely successful PlayStation God of War franchise, the series already has a two-season order and is preparing to begin filming later this year in Vancouver.

God of War TV show: Story and creators

The Prime Video adaptation will begin adapting the story introduced in God of War (2018) and continued in God of War Ragnarök (2022). At its core, the series will focus on the emotional father-son journey of Kratos and Atreus, set against the brutal backdrop of Norse mythology. Casting for Atreus has not yet been announced.

The show is led by Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander), who serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Frederick E.O. Toye, an Emmy-winning director known for Shōgun and The Boys, will direct the first two episodes.

God of War TV series cast

Here's a list of the confirmed stacked ensemble bringing iconic characters to live action:

Ryan Hurst as Kratos

Hurst, best known for Sons of Anarchy and The Walking Dead, previously voiced Thor in God of War Ragnarök. He now steps into the lead role of Kratos, the Spartan warrior whose history stretches back to the original 2005 game.

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor

Known for Severance and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, Ólafsson plays the Asgardian god of thunder, a battle-hardened figure haunted by his past.

Teresa Palmer as Sif

Palmer (Warm Bodies, The Fall Guy) stars as Sif, Thor's wife.

Max Parker as Heimdall

Parker (Emmerdale Farm, Boots) takes on the role of the all-seeing Heimdall.

Mandy Patinkin as Odin

The Princess Bride and Homeland star portrays Odin, the manipulative and dangerous All-Father, set to be a major antagonist.

Alastair Duncan as Mimir

Duncan reprises his role from the games, making him the first actor to play the same character in both the game and TV series.

Jeff Gulka as Sindri and Danny Woodburn as Brok

The beloved dwarven brothers will also appear, portrayed by Gulka (The X-Files) and Woodburn (Seinfeld, The Witcher).

Prime Video's growing game-to-TV slate

God of War joins Prime Video's expanding lineup of video game adaptations, alongside the hit Fallout series. Amazon is also producing a Tomb Raider TV show starring Sophie Turner and a Life is Strange adaptation.



