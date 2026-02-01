Qatar Backs 'Just Transition' For Workers Amid Climate, Tech Shifts

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting a just transition for workers by aligning labour policies with environmental sustainability and preparing the workforce for climate and technological shifts.

Speaking at the ministerial meeting of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue, His Excellency Minister of Labour Dr Ali bin Smaikh al-Marri, said the country was investing in green skills and modern training systems to ensure workers - particularly migrant workers - are ready to adapt to the demands of a changing global economy.

His Excellency said Qatar's approach, guided by the Qatar National Vision 2030, seeks to balance environmental sustainability, economic growth and social justice.

Dr al-Marri noted that the Ministry of Labour has integrated the concept of a just transition into labour market policies by upskilling workers, retraining those in traditional sectors, and supporting their gradual move into green jobs and sustainable industries. These efforts, he added, are being carried out in partnership with the private sector and educational and training institutions.

Addressing labour mobility, the minister highlighted the importance Qatar places on regulating the movement of workers and skills across the Asia-Gulf Co-operation Council corridor. He said safe and well-managed labour mobility can drive economic and social development when based on transparency, equal opportunity, social protection and respect for human dignity.

On the growing platform economy and non-traditional forms of work, Dr al-Marri stressed the need to update legal and regulatory frameworks to keep pace with these changes. He said such frameworks should encourage innovation while safeguarding workers' rights, ensuring decent working conditions and effective social protection systems.

His Excellency also underlined the role of diversity and skills development in boosting productivity and competitiveness in regional labour markets, calling for expanded partnerships with the private sector, international organisations and civil society to share expertise and best practice.

Dr al-Marri said the Abu Dhabi Dialogue has proven over the years to be an effective platform for co-operation between labour-sending and labour-receiving countries, helping to promote fair and orderly labour mobility based on rights and shared interests.

He added that this year's agenda - including climate change, just transition for workers, skills development for a fair shift to a green economy, and digital platform work - addresses issues central to the future of labour markets and requires flexible responses and long-term co-operation.

HE the minister expressed Qatar's readiness to continue working with member states and international partners to develop more inclusive and sustainable labour mobility policies, and thanked Oman for its leadership of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue during the current cycle.

global economy labour policies workforce technological shifts