Dukhan Bank The First Bank In Qatar To Launch Digital Onboarding Kiosk

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Dukhan Bank has launched Qatar's first self-service digital onboarding kiosk, marking a significant milestone in secure, customer-centric banking innovation.

The new kiosk is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at Dukhan Bank's headquarters in Lusail, enabling customers to open accounts through a fully digital, paperless process designed to deliver speed, trust, and convenience.

The launch reinforces Dukhan Bank's continued commitment to advancing digital banking solutions.

The kiosk integrates advanced verification technologies, including biometric liveness checks, intelligent document scanning, and real-time identity verification.

Once verified, customers can complete account opening within minutes and receive their bank card instantly through on-site card printing.

In addition to digital onboarding, the kiosk provides access to a range of self-service banking functions, including card replacement, account statements, and IBAN (International Bank Account Number) certificate issuance, with further services planned as part of Dukhan Bank's ongoing digital expansion.

Commenting on the launch, acting Dukhan Bank Group chief executive Ahmed I Hashem said:“This kiosk represents a step-change in how banking is experienced in Qatar.”

“By leveraging this technology, Dukhan Bank is enabling customers to begin and manage their banking relationship instantly, securely and on their own terms,” he said.“It is a clear expression of our ambition to lead the market in self-service, digital-first customer experience, supported by a strong and extensible innovation roadmap.”

Dukhan Bank chief marketing and communications officer Talal Ahmed al-Khaja said:“This launch demonstrates how technology can remove traditional barriers to banking.”

“By offering a secure, fully digital, and 24/7 onboarding experience, we are redefining convenience for our customers and setting a new benchmark for customer-centric innovation in the local banking sector,” he said.

Following its initial deployment at the Lusail headquarters, Dukhan Bank plans to expand the rollout of the digital onboarding kiosks across strategic locations in Qatar, further extending round-the-clock access to secure and innovative banking services.

For more information, customers may call 8008555 or contact Rashid, the bank's virtual assistant, on WhatsApp at 4410 0888.

