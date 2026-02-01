DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of 1St Midamerica Credit Union Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BETHALTO, Ill., Feb. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a class action law firm based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at 1st MidAmerica Credit Union (“MACU”). MACU learned of a data breach on or about August 14, 2025.

About 1 st MidAmerica Credit Union

1st MidAmerica Credit Union is a nonprofit, member-owned financial institution that offers a range of banking and lending services to support its members' financial goals.

What happened?

On or about August 14, 2025, MACU's vendor, Marquis Software Solutions, notified MACU of suspicious activity on its network and determined that it had experienced a cybersecurity incident. Marquis launched an investigation and discovered that an unauthorized third party gained access to their network environment and may have accessed and acquired certain files. These files may have contained personal information related to certain MACU customers, including names and Social Security numbers.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding MACU, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the MACU data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Eric Lechtzin, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 1

Email: ...

Web:

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach cases, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation involving allegations of securities and investment fraud, violations of federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.