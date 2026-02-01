403
Economic Calendar: Key Market Events For The Week From February 2, 2026 To February 6, 2026
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This week is dominated by global PMI releases (manufacturing and services) across Asia, Europe, the US, and beyond, providing early signals on economic momentum in Q1.
Central bank policy decisions and statements feature prominently in the UK, ECB area, Australia, and Mexico.
US labor market data on Friday remains a major focus, alongside oil inventory reports and inflation prints in several LatAm countries. Mexico begins the week with a national holiday.
Monday, February 2, 2026
Brazil
06:25 BCB Focus Market Readout
08:00 S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (Jan)
Mexico
All Day Holiday: Constitution Day
Other Latin America
06:30 Economic Activity (YoY) (Dec) (Chile)
United States
09:45 Manufacturing PMI (Jan)
10:00 ISM Manufacturing PMI (Jan)
10:00 ISM Manufacturing Prices (Jan)
European Union
03:15 Spanish Manufacturing PMI (Jan)
03:55 German Manufacturing PMI (Jan)
04:00 Manufacturing PMI (Jan)
Other Countries
00:00 Nikkei S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (Jan) (India)
22:30 RBA Interest Rate Decision (Feb) (Australia)
23:30 RBA Monetary Policy Statement (Australia)
Tuesday, February 3, 2026
Brazil
06:00 BCB Copom Meeting Minutes
07:00 Industrial Production (YoY) (Dec)
08:00 S&P Global Services PMI (Jan)
Mexico
10:00 Manufacturing PMI (Jan)
Other Latin America
10:00 Exports (YoY) (Dec) (Colombia)
United States
10:00 JOLTS Job Openings (Dec)
European Union
02:45 French CPI (YoY) (Jan)
04:00 ECB Bank Lending Survey
Other Countries
20:45 Caixin Services PMI (Jan) (China)
19:30 Services PMI (Jan) (Japan)
Wednesday, February 4, 2026
United States
08:15 ADP Nonfarm Employment Change (Jan)
09:45 Services PMI (Jan)
10:00 ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI (Jan)
European Union
03:55 German Services PMI (Jan)
04:00 Services PMI (Jan)
05:00 CPI (YoY) (Jan)
Other Countries
00:00 Nikkei Services PMI (Jan) (India)
02:15 South Africa Standard Bank PMI (Jan) (South Africa)
Thursday, February 5, 2026
Brazil
13:00 Trade Balance (Jan)
Mexico
07:00 Gross Fixed Investments (YoY) (Nov)
14:00 Interest Rate Decision (Jan)
United States
08:30 Initial Jobless Claims
European Union
08:15 ECB Interest Rate Decision (Feb)
08:45 ECB Press Conference
Other Countries
07:00 BoE Interest Rate Decision (Feb) (UK)
07:00 BoE MPC Meeting Minutes (UK)
Friday, February 6, 2026
Brazil
06:00 IGP-DI Inflation Index (MoM) (Jan)
Other Latin America
06:00 CPI (MoM) (Jan) (Chile)
18:00 CPI (YoY) (Jan) (Colombia)
United States
08:30 Nonfarm Payrolls (Jan)
08:30 Unemployment Rate (Jan)
10:00 Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Feb)
European Union
02:00 German Industrial Production (MoM) (Dec)
Canada
08:30 Employment Change (Jan)
08:30 Unemployment Rate (Jan)
Other Countries
02:00 Halifax House Price Index (YoY) (Jan) (UK)
