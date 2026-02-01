Mark Kirby

Construction Industry Consultant, Auckland University of Technology

I am a newly qualified Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Construction Management from AUT (Nov 2025). I specialise in system-level productivity and quality management within the residential construction sector.

Academic Qualifications

.PhD Awarded in Construction Management: My doctoral research involved a systemic, mixed-methods (QUANT/ QUAL) investigation into the NZ residential crisis. The thesis used the Theory of Constraints (TOC) model to rigorously prove that the sector's Quality Management failure is the primary bottleneck limiting national productivity.

.Master's In Construction Management 2019 (AUT- First Class Honours)

Published Conference Article and Presentations

.An investigation into quality management systems and factors affecting productivity: the New Zealand residential construction industry” ASA 2022.

.Exploring the interrelations between demographic factors and key variables influencing productivity in New Zealand. NZBERS 2025.

.Sustainable Productivity in NZ Residential Construction: Role of QM. GDI Conference 2025

Published Journal Articles

.Factors for improving productivity in the New Zealand residential sector- JEDT 2024

.A multidimensional analysis of strategies for improving New Zealand residential construction productivity. ASEJ 2025

Accepted Journal Articles

.Unlocking Productivity: The power of a quality culture in New Zealand housing. AJCEB 2025.

Published findings- The Property Foundation

.The Property Foundation Feb 2025 Newsletter- Published findings from my manuscript- A multidimensional analysis of strategies for improving New Zealand residential construction productivity.

Professional Qualifications and Experience

.30 Years of Industry Experience: I possess over 30 years of hands-on experience in the construction industry, spanning New Zealand and Australia

.Role Progression: My career advanced from a Carpenter by trade to Senior Management and Consultancy roles, giving me a comprehensive perspective on workflow, quality control, and financial constraints from the ground level to the boardroom.

.Professional Certifications: I hold relevant, internationally recognized professional qualifications, including:

oProject Management Professional PMP

oMCIOB- Chartered Construction Manager

My unique expertise is bridging the conceptual gap between high-level QM theory and the operational realities of a fragmented construction market, making my findings particularly relevant and actionable for policy, industry, and the public.

2025 Aut, Doctor of Philosophy

