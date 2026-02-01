IMF Forecasts Kazakhstan's Real Oil GDP Growth At 3.6% In 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecasted Kazakhstan's real oil GDP growth at 3.6% in 2026 and 4% in 2027, Trend reports via the Fund.

The IMF also expects Kazakhstan's real non-oil GDP to grow by 4.6% in 2026, followed by a slight slowdown to 4.2% in 2027.

Overall, the IMF projects real GDP growth of 4.4% for Kazakhstan in 2026 and 4.2% in 2027.

According to the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan, the country's GDP grew by 6.5% in 2025.

The National Bank of Kazakhstan anticipates GDP growth in 2026 to fall within the range of 3.5% to 4.5%. This deceleration is attributed to the high base effect from 2025, subdued consumer demand, and the ongoing impact of fiscal reforms and budget consolidation. For 2027, the National Bank projects a growth rate between 4% and 5%.

Projections from the United Nations suggest a GDP growth of 4.6% for Kazakhstan in 2026, while Dutch bank ING has slightly raised its estimate to 4.8%. However, ING anticipates a more moderate growth of 4% in 2027. The World Bank's projections are similar, forecasting a 4.5% growth rate for 2026 and a slightly lower 3.9% for 2027.