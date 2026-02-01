403
Crown Wealth Strategies Launches Crown Aligntm, A New Standard In Integrated Planning For Affluent & Accomplished Clients
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Crown Wealth Strategies is proud to announce the official launch of **Crown AlignTM**, its flagship concierge advisory platform designed to deliver fully integrated, life-aligned financial planning to high-net-worth families, business owners, and professionals across the U.S.
More than just a wealth management service, Crown AlignTM operates as a comprehensive set of solutions for today's most dynamic and complex lives-offering proactive guidance across investment, insurance, estate, business, and lifestyle strategy. Clients benefit from an experienced, multidisciplinary team that coordinates with their attorneys, CPAs, family members, and trusted professionals to ensure every decision is aligned and nothing falls through the cracks.
“Crown AlignTM was built out of necessity,” said Founder and President Elizabeth“Lizzie” Dipp Metzger.“We found ourselves stepping in when clients needed more than planning. They needed a partner. Someone to show up at 10 p.m. when it mattered. Someone to quarterback the whole team. Crown AlignTM is how we formalized that level of service.”
From last-minute estate adjustments at a client's bedside to real estate transition guidance, family governance, and tax strategy-Crown AlignTM was created to serve the parts of life that go beyond a spreadsheet. It is Crown's answer to the outdated advisory models that separate investment from purpose and financial complexity from real life.
About Crown Wealth Strategies
Crown Wealth Strategies is an elite financial advisory practice serving high-net-worth families, business owners, and professionals nationwide. Through its flagship **Crown AlignTM** platform, the firm delivers integrated, forward-thinking planning across investment, estate, insurance, and business domains. Headquartered in El Paso, TX, Crown's mission is to provide clarity, continuity, and care for life's most complex financial decisions.
Learn more at
Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Registered Representative with NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Licensed Insurance Agency and a New York Life Insurance Company. She also is a Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser and a New York Life Company, and she is a Member Agent of the Nautilus Group® a service of New York Life Insurance Company. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates and does not provide tax, legal or accounting advice. 303 N. Oregon Street, Suite 1100, El Paso, TX 79901, .
