Zelenskyy Announces Upcoming Russia-US-Ukraine Talks in Abu Dhabi

2026-02-01 08:46:12
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Sunday that a fresh round of trilateral talks involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine is set to be held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on February 4 and 5.

In a statement posted on Telegram, Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian negotiation team, which was scheduled to meet with Russian counterparts on Sunday, provided the update.

"Our negotiating team just gave a report. The dates for the next trilateral meetings have been set: February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi. Ukraine is ready for substantive talks, and we are interested in the outcome bringing us closer to a real and dignified end to the (Moscow-Kyiv) war. Thank you to everyone who is helping!" he said.

As of now, neither Moscow nor Washington has confirmed the scheduling of the talks, according to reports.

