403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelenskyy Announces Upcoming Russia-US-Ukraine Talks in Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Sunday that a fresh round of trilateral talks involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine is set to be held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on February 4 and 5.
In a statement posted on Telegram, Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian negotiation team, which was scheduled to meet with Russian counterparts on Sunday, provided the update.
"Our negotiating team just gave a report. The dates for the next trilateral meetings have been set: February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi. Ukraine is ready for substantive talks, and we are interested in the outcome bringing us closer to a real and dignified end to the (Moscow-Kyiv) war. Thank you to everyone who is helping!" he said.
As of now, neither Moscow nor Washington has confirmed the scheduling of the talks, according to reports.
In a statement posted on Telegram, Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian negotiation team, which was scheduled to meet with Russian counterparts on Sunday, provided the update.
"Our negotiating team just gave a report. The dates for the next trilateral meetings have been set: February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi. Ukraine is ready for substantive talks, and we are interested in the outcome bringing us closer to a real and dignified end to the (Moscow-Kyiv) war. Thank you to everyone who is helping!" he said.
As of now, neither Moscow nor Washington has confirmed the scheduling of the talks, according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment