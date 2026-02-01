403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran’s Supreme President Says US Strike on Iran would Trigger War
(MENAFN) As tensions between Tehran and Washington escalate, Iran’s highest authority warned that a U.S. military attack on the country would not remain limited to one border but would spread throughout the region, potentially igniting a broader conflict, according to recent reports.
Speaking at a gathering in Tehran ahead of national revolutionary commemorations, Iran’s top leader cautioned that if Washington were to start a war, “it would spill over across the entire region.” Officials in Tehran portrayed this as a firm response to mounting pressure from the United States, which has recently dispatched naval forces and warships to nearby waters — actions described by Iran as familiar and unsurprising.
The leader also noted that U.S. officials have made similar threats previously, frequently asserting that “all options are on the table,” including the possibility of direct military measures. In reference to the American president, he added, “Now this man too constantly claims that ‘we brought warships’ and so on.” He emphasized that such displays should not intimidate Iranians: “The Iranian nation should not be frightened by such things. The people of Iran are not influenced by these threats.”
In a related move earlier in the week, the U.S. leader posted on social media about a large naval force heading toward Iran while urging the Iranian leadership to engage in talks, a statement that stoked speculation over potential military action. This has triggered vigorous responses from Iranian officials and a flurry of diplomacy throughout the region.
Despite the rising pressure, the Iranian leader insisted that Tehran would not be the aggressor and “does not seek to attack any country,” while warning that it would “deliver a firm blow to anyone who attacks or harasses it.” Iranian authorities have repeatedly communicated that they are willing to defend their sovereignty vigorously.
The leader also addressed recent widespread protests within Iran, characterizing the unrest as “similar to a coup” and asserting that efforts to undermine the state’s key operational centers were ultimately foiled. According to reports, these comments reflect the government’s broader narrative that external forces were at work behind the demonstrations, which have drawn international attention and condemnation.
Overall, the warnings from Tehran underscore how geopolitical strains and domestic instability are contributing to escalating rhetoric, raising international concern about the possibility of conflict spreading beyond Iran’s borders.
Speaking at a gathering in Tehran ahead of national revolutionary commemorations, Iran’s top leader cautioned that if Washington were to start a war, “it would spill over across the entire region.” Officials in Tehran portrayed this as a firm response to mounting pressure from the United States, which has recently dispatched naval forces and warships to nearby waters — actions described by Iran as familiar and unsurprising.
The leader also noted that U.S. officials have made similar threats previously, frequently asserting that “all options are on the table,” including the possibility of direct military measures. In reference to the American president, he added, “Now this man too constantly claims that ‘we brought warships’ and so on.” He emphasized that such displays should not intimidate Iranians: “The Iranian nation should not be frightened by such things. The people of Iran are not influenced by these threats.”
In a related move earlier in the week, the U.S. leader posted on social media about a large naval force heading toward Iran while urging the Iranian leadership to engage in talks, a statement that stoked speculation over potential military action. This has triggered vigorous responses from Iranian officials and a flurry of diplomacy throughout the region.
Despite the rising pressure, the Iranian leader insisted that Tehran would not be the aggressor and “does not seek to attack any country,” while warning that it would “deliver a firm blow to anyone who attacks or harasses it.” Iranian authorities have repeatedly communicated that they are willing to defend their sovereignty vigorously.
The leader also addressed recent widespread protests within Iran, characterizing the unrest as “similar to a coup” and asserting that efforts to undermine the state’s key operational centers were ultimately foiled. According to reports, these comments reflect the government’s broader narrative that external forces were at work behind the demonstrations, which have drawn international attention and condemnation.
Overall, the warnings from Tehran underscore how geopolitical strains and domestic instability are contributing to escalating rhetoric, raising international concern about the possibility of conflict spreading beyond Iran’s borders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment