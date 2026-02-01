403
Guterres Expresses Sorrow over Deadly Plane Crash in Colombia
(MENAFN) The United Nations Secretary-General has conveyed his sorrow following a tragic plane accident in northeastern Colombia earlier this week, according to reports.
"The Secretary-General is saddened by the plane crash in northeast Colombia, which claimed the lives of 15 people," a UN spokesperson stated.
Antonio Guterres offered "his condolences to the families of the victims, who include a member of Colombia's Congress representing a 'peace district', a congressional candidate from the same region and two humanitarian workers," and affirmed his "solidarity with the people and Government of Colombia."
The small aircraft went down on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of all 15 passengers on board, including a congressional representative. Diogenes Quintero Amaya, a member of the House of Representatives, was recognized as a prominent advocate for victims of displacement in the Catatumbo region.
The Beech 1900D plane, operated by Colombia’s state-owned airline, disappeared from radar near La Playa de Belen in the Norte de Santander department. The flight was headed to Ocana in the same department and was scheduled to arrive at 12:10 pm local time.
