Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Vetevendosje Secures Victory in Kosovo Parliamentary Vote

Vetevendosje Secures Victory in Kosovo Parliamentary Vote


2026-02-01 06:27:08
(MENAFN) The Self-Determination Movement, known as Vetevendosje and headed by current Prime Minister Albin Kurti, achieved a decisive triumph in Kosovo’s general elections, capturing over half of the total ballots, according to an announcement made by the national electoral body on Saturday.

Kosovo’s Central Election Commission (KQZ) released the definitive outcomes of the snap parliamentary polls conducted on December 28, 2025, confirming that Vetevendosje garnered 51.1% of the overall vote.

Trailing behind, the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) collected 20.19% of voter support, while the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) followed with 13.24%. The Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK) secured 5.50% of the ballots cast.

The Kosovo Democratic Turkish Party (KDTP), which advocates for the interests of the Turkish minority in the country, achieved 0.57% of the vote, a result that translated into two parliamentary seats.

"Based on the official results, Vetevendosje won 57 of the 100 seats allocated through proportional representation in the 120-seat assembly. PDK secured 22 seats, LDK 15, AAK 6, and the Serbian List 9 seats,” said the electoral authority.

With the certification of the election outcome, political factions are expected to initiate negotiations aimed at establishing a governing coalition.

Under Kosovo’s parliamentary system, a minimum of 61 lawmakers in the 120-member assembly is necessary to approve and form a new government.

MENAFN01022026000045017167ID1110679157



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search