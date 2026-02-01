403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Vetevendosje Secures Victory in Kosovo Parliamentary Vote
(MENAFN) The Self-Determination Movement, known as Vetevendosje and headed by current Prime Minister Albin Kurti, achieved a decisive triumph in Kosovo’s general elections, capturing over half of the total ballots, according to an announcement made by the national electoral body on Saturday.
Kosovo’s Central Election Commission (KQZ) released the definitive outcomes of the snap parliamentary polls conducted on December 28, 2025, confirming that Vetevendosje garnered 51.1% of the overall vote.
Trailing behind, the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) collected 20.19% of voter support, while the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) followed with 13.24%. The Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK) secured 5.50% of the ballots cast.
The Kosovo Democratic Turkish Party (KDTP), which advocates for the interests of the Turkish minority in the country, achieved 0.57% of the vote, a result that translated into two parliamentary seats.
"Based on the official results, Vetevendosje won 57 of the 100 seats allocated through proportional representation in the 120-seat assembly. PDK secured 22 seats, LDK 15, AAK 6, and the Serbian List 9 seats,” said the electoral authority.
With the certification of the election outcome, political factions are expected to initiate negotiations aimed at establishing a governing coalition.
Under Kosovo’s parliamentary system, a minimum of 61 lawmakers in the 120-member assembly is necessary to approve and form a new government.
Kosovo’s Central Election Commission (KQZ) released the definitive outcomes of the snap parliamentary polls conducted on December 28, 2025, confirming that Vetevendosje garnered 51.1% of the overall vote.
Trailing behind, the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) collected 20.19% of voter support, while the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) followed with 13.24%. The Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK) secured 5.50% of the ballots cast.
The Kosovo Democratic Turkish Party (KDTP), which advocates for the interests of the Turkish minority in the country, achieved 0.57% of the vote, a result that translated into two parliamentary seats.
"Based on the official results, Vetevendosje won 57 of the 100 seats allocated through proportional representation in the 120-seat assembly. PDK secured 22 seats, LDK 15, AAK 6, and the Serbian List 9 seats,” said the electoral authority.
With the certification of the election outcome, political factions are expected to initiate negotiations aimed at establishing a governing coalition.
Under Kosovo’s parliamentary system, a minimum of 61 lawmakers in the 120-member assembly is necessary to approve and form a new government.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment