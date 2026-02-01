Astrid R.N. Haas

Research associate at African Centre for Cities, University of Cape Town

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Astrid is an independent feminist urban economist, based in Hong Kong, working across research and practice, supporting cities in Africa, the Middle East and Asia with questions of strategy related to financing and funding. She also has appointments as a Research Associate at the African Centre for Cities at the University of Cape Town and ODI; as well as an Extraordinary Lecturer at the African Tax Institute, University of Pretoria. She holds an MSc in Public Financial Management from SOAS, University of London and an MA in International Economics and International Development from Johns Hopkins University. In 2016, she was nominated by the University of Cape Town as one of Africa's Young Leaders and in 2020 she received the Johns Hopkins Outstanding Recent Graduate award for her leadership and work on urbanisation. For more information, please see:

2015–present Economist and researcher, International Growth Centre

ExperienceHonours

Young African Leader, University of Cape Town (2016)