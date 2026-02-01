Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Astrid R.N. Haas

Astrid R.N. Haas


2026-02-01 05:05:08
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Research associate at African Centre for Cities, University of Cape Town
Profile Articles Activity

Astrid is an independent feminist urban economist, based in Hong Kong, working across research and practice, supporting cities in Africa, the Middle East and Asia with questions of strategy related to financing and funding. She also has appointments as a Research Associate at the African Centre for Cities at the University of Cape Town and ODI; as well as an Extraordinary Lecturer at the African Tax Institute, University of Pretoria. She holds an MSc in Public Financial Management from SOAS, University of London and an MA in International Economics and International Development from Johns Hopkins University. In 2016, she was nominated by the University of Cape Town as one of Africa's Young Leaders and in 2020 she received the Johns Hopkins Outstanding Recent Graduate award for her leadership and work on urbanisation. For more information, please see:

Experience
  • 2015–present Economist and researcher, International Growth Centre
Honours

Young African Leader, University of Cape Town (2016)


The Conversation

MENAFN01022026000199003603ID1110678955



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search