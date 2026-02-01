403
Judge Blocks Stopping Federal Immigration Enforcement in Minnesota
(MENAFN) A U.S. judge on Saturday dismissed an attempt by Minnesota’s state and local officials to suspend a growing wave of federal immigration enforcement activities in the state.
In recent weeks, almost 3,000 officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have been deployed in Minnesota as part of what the Trump administration calls “Operation Metro Surge.”
This campaign was launched to implement the president’s directive to intensify efforts against unauthorized immigration by apprehending individuals residing unlawfully in Minnesota and placing them into custody for deportation proceedings.
However, the initiative has been associated with the fatalities of several Americans — including the widely reported shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis by ICE and CBP personnel — which have prompted significant demonstrations both in Minnesota and nationwide.
Although Judge Katherine Menendez recognized that there have been some wrongs committed by federal agents, she refused to grant the request to cease federal immigration activities.
“There is evidence that ICE and CBP agents have engaged in racial profiling, excessive use of force, and other harmful actions,” Menendez stated in her decision.
Nonetheless, the judge emphasized that halting the operation “would harm the federal government’s efforts to enforce federal immigration laws.”
In her ruling, Menendez added that the federal action “has had, and will likely continue to have, profound and even heartbreaking, consequences on the State of Minnesota, the Twin Cities, and Minnesotans,” but concluded that the overall assessment of harms did not clearly support issuing an injunction.
