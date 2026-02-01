403
Orban Rejects Ukraine’s EU Membership, Warns of Economic Impact
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Saturday reaffirmed his opposition to Ukraine joining the European Union, warning that such a move would bring significant economic consequences for Hungary and other Central European countries.
In a social media post, Orban said: “Europeans do not want their money siphoned off to Ukraine, and they do not want Ukraine in the EU,” adding that if Central European nations remain united, Western Europe could be pressured to reconsider its stance.
He further explained in a video that “If a country is a member of the European Union and gets involved in a war, it gets us involved in it as well. That is why, in our view, Ukraine's membership is out of the question, whether fast-tracked or in any other form.”
Orban highlighted the potential economic impact of Ukraine’s accession, particularly on Hungarian farmers, who face competition from cheaper Ukrainian agricultural products entering the European market. He noted ongoing collaboration among farmers in Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, and Poland to mitigate such disruptions.
“Ukraine would then take our money, creating a bottomless pit. There would be nothing left for European development. The European economy is already slowing, and this would push it down below zero,” he added.
Ukraine applied for EU membership shortly after the 2022 war with Russia began and has been advocating for accelerated integration. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently set 2027 as the target year for the country’s accession.
