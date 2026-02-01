Budget 2026: India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 Unveiled With Rs 40,000 Crore Push

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting her historic ninth consecutive Union Budget on Sunday, announced the launch of India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0, marking the next phase of India's tech ambitions.

Backed by a fresh outlay of Rs 40,000 crore, the new phase aims to accelerate India's journey from being a manufacturing hub to emerging as a globally competitive semiconductor powerhouse.

(This is a developing story. More updates will soon be added.)