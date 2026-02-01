Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Budget 2026: India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 Unveiled With Rs 40,000 Crore Push

Budget 2026: India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 Unveiled With Rs 40,000 Crore Push


2026-02-01 01:12:18
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting her historic ninth consecutive Union Budget on Sunday, announced the launch of India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0, marking the next phase of India's tech ambitions.

Backed by a fresh outlay of Rs 40,000 crore, the new phase aims to accelerate India's journey from being a manufacturing hub to emerging as a globally competitive semiconductor powerhouse.

(This is a developing story. More updates will soon be added.)

MENAFN01022026007385015968ID1110678282



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search