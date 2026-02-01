403
Iran’s Nuclear Head Confirms No Role for Nukes in Defense Strategy
(MENAFN) Iran’s head of its nuclear authority said the country’s security strategy does not include nuclear weapons, stressing that Tehran is capable of defending itself without possessing such arms.
Mohammad Eslami made the comments on Saturday, underlining that nuclear weapons have “no place” in Iran’s military doctrine. He said Iran does not require an atomic bomb to ensure deterrence and already has sufficient means to protect itself.
His remarks come days after US President Donald Trump warned Tehran to give up its nuclear ambitions or face possible military action, while announcing that a large US naval force is heading toward the region.
Iran has repeatedly accused the UN nuclear watchdog of treating its nuclear program in a politicized manner. Tehran has also blamed the agency’s director, Rafael Grossi, for allegedly paving the way for Israel’s strikes on Iranian facilities in June last year.
Eslami referred to what he described as the “political nature” of Iran’s nuclear file and the mounting external pressure on the head of the watchdog. He said Iran does not expect the issue to be resolved and instead anticipates that such pressure will continue to grow.
He noted that talks over Iran’s nuclear activities have spanned many years, involving successive governments and eventually producing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
However, Eslami said the agreement ultimately collapsed after the United States and three European countries — Britain, Germany, and France — failed to honor their commitments and later brought it to an end through the snapback mechanism late last year.
Referring to strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites during the 12-day conflict in June 2025, Eslami described the attacks as “unprecedented,” emphasizing that assaults on nuclear facilities are banned under international law and the UN Charter.
He added that all sites targeted in the bombings are officially registered with the International Atomic Energy Agency and continue to operate under the UN body’s “strict supervision.”
