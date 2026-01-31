India, US Working Towards Closing Trade Deal Quickly: Goyal

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The negotiations for a proposed bilateral trade agreement between India and the US are progressing, and both countries are working to close the deal“quickly”, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

He expressed confidence that“good news” on this front will be announced in the near future.

“Every free trade agreement stands on its own legs. And we are having very good negotiations. My counterpart in the US and I have a very wonderful working relationship and a wonderful personal friendship. We are working towards closing the deal quickly,” Goyal told PTI in an interview.

He was replying to a question about when the“father of all deals” between India and the US would become a reality, now that the“mother of all deals” is already in the bag.

The free trade agreement between India and the European Union, which was concluded recently, has been widely termed as“mother of all deals”.

On whether the India-US trade pact could be concluded by the end of this year, he said trade deals are never negotiated with a deadline and would be finalised at the right time and in the interests of both countries.