Experts Discuss Investment Appeal, Comprehensive Design Of Amra City

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 31 (Petra) – Experts and specialists on Saturday called for Amra City project to be attractive to investment and based on a comprehensive design that reflects sustainability standards and emulates advanced global cities.Speaking during a specialised dialogue session at the Prime Ministry on water, energy and the environment, participants stressed that the city's design should enhance its economic appeal while integrating sustainable infrastructure, smart urban planning and modern technologies across all sectors.The session, moderated by Edama Association President Duraid Mahasneh, focused on clean energy generation and distribution, energy efficiency, smart grids and energy storage, as well as integrating renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, electricity and gas.Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh said the project prioritises energy security by meeting the city's needs through sustainable energy sources at the lowest possible cost, noting that the city's grid will be designed to integrate generation, storage, distribution and charging infrastructure.On water sustainability, participants highlighted the importance of addressing water scarcity through efficient networks, wastewater reuse, rainwater harvesting and modern water technologies.Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Al-Saud affirmed that project plans ensure water availability, using the best global technologies and multiple water sources.Environmental discussions focused on adhering to environmental constraints, preserving biodiversity, expanding green spaces, promoting waste sorting and recycling and establishing environmental monitoring stations.Participants stressed integrating sustainability and climate considerations to enhance the city's competitiveness.Minister of Environment Ayman Suleiman said Amra City would be a model smart and sustainable city, characterised by extensive green spaces, clean energy use, efficient waste management and a high quality of life, while addressing environmental and climate change requirements.