Ethiopia Officially Bans Single-Use Plastic Bags

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Addis Ababa: The Ethiopian government has officially banned the use of single-use plastic bags, starting from Saturday.

"Starting from today, the production, sale, and use of single-use plastic bags are strictly prohibited," Lelise Neme, director-general of the Ethiopian Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), announced Saturday.

The solid waste management and disposal proclamation, which was approved by the Ethiopian House of Peoples' Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, in June last year, took effect after the six-month grace period ended.

Neme stressed that single-use plastics threaten human health, endanger children, and severely damage soil and water resources.

"The harm they cause today will shape the future we leave behind. Let us act now - reject single-use plastics, take responsibility, and protect our planet for present and future generations," she said.

Ahead of the bill's enforcement, the East African country has been conducting nationwide public awareness campaign, aiming to educate citizens about the details of the new bill as well as impacts of the use of single-use plastics.

Under the new law, individuals found using or distributing single-use plastic bags face fines of up to 5,000 Ethiopian birr (about 32 U.S. dollars), while manufacturers, importers, and marketers could face steeper penalties.

According to data obtained from the EPA, plastic bags constitute 46 percent of the plastic waste generated by the public in the East African country.

As the Ethiopian government bans single-use plastic bags, citizens have expressed a range of concerns. While many commend the government's initiative to protect the environment, they emphasize that in a context where alternatives like paper bags are limited, enforcing this ban could significantly impact their daily lives.