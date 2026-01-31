Platinum Sponsor Nawaloka Hospitals Brings AI To Medicare 2026

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Nawaloka Hospitals PLC, a pioneer in Sri Lanka's private healthcare sector, has strengthened its commitment to medical innovation by integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into healthcare delivery and coming on board as the Platinum Sponsor of the 15th edition of the Medicare – International Healthcare Exhibition 2026.

The three-day exhibition will be held from 6 to 8 March 2026 at the Sirimavo Bandaranaike Memorial Exposition Centre (BMICH), Colombo, and is recognised as the country's premier platform for healthcare advancement, knowledge sharing, and industry collaboration. As a lead partner, Nawaloka Hospitals will showcase its latest AI-driven healthcare technologies and applications.

Visitors to Medicare 2026 will gain insight into the practical use of AI in clinical settings and its potential to transform diagnostics, treatment, and overall healthcare delivery. Nawaloka Hospitals is currently developing AI-powered CT, MRI, OCD, and cardiac scanners to enable early, non-invasive disease detection with faster and more accurate results.

Since its inception, Nawaloka Hospitals has led the adoption of advanced medical technologies in Sri Lanka, including the introduction of the country's first CT scanner. Under the leadership of Jayantha Dharmadasa, a Lifetime Achiever in Private Healthcare, the hospital group has played a key role in national medical progress, performing over 25,000 bypass surgeries and helping prevent medical outflows.

The hospital group is also moving towards AI-integrated workflows and data-less hospital environments, enhancing operational efficiency, data security, and patient care in line with global smart healthcare trends.

By partnering with Medicare 2026 as Platinum Sponsor, Nawaloka Hospitals PLC aims to inspire healthcare professionals, industry leaders, and policymakers to accelerate digital transformation, reinforcing its mission to deliver world-class, future-ready healthcare for Sri Lanka.