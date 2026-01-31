Kinjari Music Distribution Signs Direct Deal With Massivemusic, Expanding Independent Artist Access To Musixmatch, Soundhound, And 8 More Platforms

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > UK-founded distributor adds music recognition, lyrics sync, and royalty monitoring services to its $3/month distribution package

Kinjari, an independent music distribution platform serving artists worldwide, has signed a direct distribution agreement with MassiveMusic, the B2B music infrastructure company within Songtradr's network. The partnership adds ten new platforms to Kinjari's distribution network, giving independent musicians access to Musixmatch lyrics synchronisation, SoundHound music recognition, and Wyclef Jean-backed superfan platform OpenWav.

The expanded music distribution network now includes streaming services, lyrics databases, music identification apps, and royalty monitoring tools. All ten platforms are available to Kinjari members through their standard $3/month music distribution subscription.

New platforms include GrandPad, a music streaming service for seniors with 1.2 million active users across 120 countries; Stationhead, where fan-driven streaming parties generate premium plays on Spotify and Apple Music; and PEX, a content identification service that tracks modified song versions across TikTok and social media. The partnership also brings TuneSat broadcast monitoring, which detects TV music usage globally, and Musicube AI-powered metadata tagging for sync licensing opportunities.

"This deal gets independent artists in front of more listeners and ensures they get paid when their music is used," said Luke Hebblethwaite, Founder and CEO of Kinjari. "Better discovery, better royalty tracking, more revenue opportunities-that's what we're here for."

The direct relationship with MassiveMusic enables faster music delivery and more accurate royalty reporting compared to intermediary arrangements. Existing Kinjari members distributing through 7digital will automatically receive access to all ten new platforms.

Kinjari offers music distribution to over 100 streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Tidal. Artists retain 90% of streaming royalties and keep full ownership of their music.