Gujarat Becomes India's Largest Contributor To Renewable Energy Capacity With 16.5 Pc Share

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Jan 31 (IANS) Gujarat has emerged as the largest contributor to India's renewable energy capacity, accounting for 16.50 per cent of the national total, with the state's installed renewable power reaching 42.583 GW as of December 2025, according to official figures.

The progress places Gujarat at the forefront of India's transition to clean energy as the country works to meet its target of sourcing 50 per cent of electricity from renewables by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat ranks first among Indian states in total installed renewable energy capacity and wind power capacity, and second in solar power capacity.

Of the total renewable capacity, wind energy accounts for 14,820.94 MW, while solar energy contributes 25,529.40 MW.

The remaining capacity comes from hybrid and off-grid renewable sources. Gujarat also leads the country in rooftop solar installations, with more than 1.1 million systems installed across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, generating 6,412.80 MW.

Officials said the state alone accounts for over 25 per cent of India's total rooftop solar installations.

Rooftop solar capacity includes 2,073.65 MW under the Surya Gujarat scheme, 1,913 MW under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, and 2,267.04 MW from other programmes.

In the solar sector, Gujarat has an installed capacity of 25,529.40 MW, comprising 17,771.21 MW from ground-mounted projects, 6,412.80 MW from rooftop systems, 1,172.38 MW from wind–solar hybrid projects, and 173.01 MW from off-grid systems, including those under the PM KUSUM scheme.

Solar parks are operational at Charanka (749 MW), Radhanesda (700 MW), and Dholera (300 MW). The renewable energy park at Khavda in Kutch, planned with a capacity of 37.35 GW, has already commissioned 11.33 GW, making it the largest renewable energy park under development globally.

Wind energy installations stand at 14,820.64 MW, with Kutch contributing 7,476.73 MW. Other major wind power districts include Jamnagar (1,867.65 MW), Devbhumi Dwarka (1,281.26 MW), Amreli (973.85 MW), Rajkot (874.90 MW), Bhavnagar (618.80 MW), Morbi (568.60 MW), Surendranagar (456.60 MW), and Patan (208.20 MW).

Wind–solar hybrid projects developed under the 2018 Hybrid Policy and the Renewable Energy Policy 2023 have added 2,398.77 MW.

Chief Minister Patel said Gujarat's renewable energy expansion reflected“consistent policy support and efficient implementation aligned with national climate goals.”

Officials estimate that renewable energy projects in the state have generated around 2.37 lakh direct and indirect jobs.

Gujarat currently has 5,203 renewable energy projects under implementation, including 4,992 solar projects with a combined capacity of 32.22 GW, 72 wind projects with a combined capacity of 15 GW, and 139 hybrid projects with a combined capacity to 21.15 GW.

The state has set a target of achieving 105 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, contributing about 20 per cent to India's planned 500 GW non-fossil fuel energy capacity.