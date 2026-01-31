Kyiv Metro Temporarily Closes Due To Power Shortage

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Kyiv, Ukraine: Kyiv's metro system temporarily closed on Saturday due to power shortages, the operator said, amid recent Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

The Kyiv metro is a vital transport artery for the capital and rarely pauses operations, even during intense Russian bombardment.

Around 800,000 passengers use the system daily, according to data published last year. Many of them rely on it to commute to work.

Residents also use its 52 stations as bomb shelters during Russian attacks.

"Due to a power outage from external power supply centres, train service and escalator operation have been temporarily suspended in the metro," Kyiv Metro said in a post on Facebook.

The system will serve as a shelter until power resumes, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a post on Telegram.

Russia has hit Ukrainian energy infrastructure throughout its nearly four-year invasion, but Kyiv says this winter has been the toughest yet, as attacks cut power and heating to millions during sub-zero temperatures.

The Kremlin said Friday said that President Vladimir Putin had agreed to stop striking Kyiv for a week until Sunday following a request from US counterpart Donald Trump.