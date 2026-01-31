Chetu Promotes Rohith Raghuprakash To Director Of Operations

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 30, 2026 4:54 am - Leadership Appointment Strengthens Insurance, Mortgage, Legal, and AI Automation Strategy

Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions, today announced the promotion of Rohith Raghuprakash to Director of Operations (DO).

“This promotion is in recognition of Rohith's strong leadership and great success in delivering complex technology initiatives for clients,” said Prem Khatri, Vice President of Operations at Chetu.“During his time at Chetu, Rohith has shown the ability to run top, performing teams, manage complex portfolios, and synchronize technology projects with client and business objectives.

“He is acknowledged for his strong technical foundation and client-focused approach. He has led his teams successfully to achieve scalable outcomes,” Khatri added.

In the new position, Raghuprakash, who previously served as a Senior Project Manager, will be responsible for Chetu's Insurance, Legal Audit/Compliance, and Mortgage/Lending portfolios. Apart from this, he will lead the company's AI automation strategy.

“I am honored by this promotion,” Raghuprakash said.“I have a great team, and I am looking forward to helping clients achieve their business goals, especially guiding them through AI automation upgrades.”

“Chetu congratulates Rohith Raghuprakash on his well-earned promotion and looks forward to his continued impact and leadership,” Khatri added.

For more information or to request a free consultation, please contact us at

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients' needs. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. Chetu simplifies AI adoption with its proprietary Track2AITM framework, guiding clients through eight strategic steps from assessment to deployment. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 11 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu serves clients worldwide. For more information, visit

Media Contact:

...

954-355-6282