Germany Undergoes Nationwide Public Transport Strike
(MENAFN) A major labor union has announced a nationwide strike of municipal public transport workers in Germany scheduled for Monday.
Around 100,000 employees from roughly 150 municipal transport companies and bus operators are expected to participate.
Christine Behle, deputy chairwoman of the union, said, “Public transport employees are under significant burden due to extremely unfavorable working hours, shift work and constant time pressure.” The union is negotiating across all 16 German states, seeking improvements such as shorter workweeks, longer rest periods, and higher pay for night and weekend shifts.
Behle emphasized the urgency of the demands, noting that “we urgently need improvements to reduce high staff turnover and attract skilled workers to public transport.” In some states, including Bavaria, Brandenburg, Saarland, and Thuringia, the union is also pressing for higher wages.
The union reports that employers have rejected nearly all proposed measures during the negotiations so far.
