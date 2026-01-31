403
Potential AI Stock Decline in US
(MENAFN) A possible major downturn in artificial intelligence (AI) equities in the United States might ripple across the global economy, generating turbulence in international financial markets, according to a recent survey.
The survey was carried out by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and detailed in its “Chief Economists’ Outlook: January 2026” report, released ahead of the 56th annual WEF gathering in Davos, Switzerland.
The report, issued on Jan. 16, highlighted that global market trends over the past year were primarily influenced by gains in US stocks, especially those linked to AI enterprises.
It noted that the “Magnificent 7” US technology powerhouses — Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Nvidia, and Tesla — represented nearly 35% of total index market capitalization, a substantial rise from 20% in November 2022.
During the same timeframe, cryptocurrencies experienced declines, whereas gold achieved its strongest yearly performance since 1979, reflecting elevated uncertainty and heightened interest in safe-haven investments.
Meanwhile, the US dollar reversed its earlier downward trajectory that began in April, strengthening relative to other major currencies.
The survey, conducted from Nov. 19 to Dec. 3, 2025, revealed that roughly 52% of participants anticipate a drop in the value of AI stocks in the US in 2026. Around 9% foresee a substantial decrease, while 42% expect AI equities to keep appreciating.
While apprehensions surrounding the US market linger, positive sentiment has emerged for financial markets in China and Europe.
