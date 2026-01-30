MENAFN - GetNews) Cedar Planters Elevates Gardening with Sustainable Raised Cedar Garden Beds Built to Last Over 30 Years







At Cedar Planters, the belief that everyone deserves a garden they love drives the company's commitment to quality and sustainability. Their raised garden beds and planter boxes are crafted from WRCLA-certified Western Red Cedar, a naturally rot-resistant and insect-resistant wood that requires no chemical treatments. This ensures a healthier environment for soil, plants, and the food they produce, making Cedar Planters the ideal choice for gardeners seeking an eco-friendly, long-lasting solution for thriving gardens.

To meet the diverse needs of gardeners, Cedar Planters now offers two distinct style options. The first embodies the natural character of real wood, showcasing organic imperfections such as knots and small cracks that lend warmth and authenticity without compromising strength. Cedar Planters' premium and most popular option is crafted from hand-selected cedar for a clean, uniform appearance and timeless elegance. Both options are designed to last 30+ years, offering gardeners durable, chemical-free raised garden beds that promote healthy plant growth.

“Introducing two options allows us to offer more choice, more flexibility, and more ways to help gardeners experience the joys of gardening without compromising the quality we're known for,” said Haley Puckering, Cedar Planters Founder and Chief Culture Officer.“From beginners to expert growers, our raised cedar garden beds make gardening accessible, sustainable, and enjoyable for all.”

Cedar naturally works in harmony with nature, providing superior insulation that helps maintain stable soil temperatures and protects plant roots from stress caused by extreme heat or cold. Unlike metal, which can rust and corrode, or plastic, which can crack and warp, cedar is built to last for decades. Its natural flexibility prevents warping, and it remains comfortable to the touch even in direct sunlight.

Jason Puckering, Cedar Planters Founder and CEO, adds,“Cedar is the best material for planters because it combines durability with natural beauty and environmental responsibility. It supports healthier plants and gardens while standing the test of time better than metal or plastic alternatives.”







Cedar Planters' raised garden beds also feature built-in drainage, making gardening and maintenance easier. Their 30-inch elevated design reduces bending and strain, making gardening more accessible and comfortable. This design is ideal for urban gardeners, those with poor soil quality, or anyone seeking to extend their growing season with reduced weeding and improved crop versatility.

Their cedar is sourced from sustainably managed forests with diligent replanting practices, ensuring that every planter supports environmental stewardship. The durability of their products means less waste and a“buy once, enjoy for decades” approach to gardening.

Cedar Planters invites gardeners to explore their collection and discover the perfect raised garden bed for their space and style. Their most popular product, the 18x48 Raised Garden Bed, combines cedar craftsmanship with a polished finish, making it ideal for gardeners seeking both beauty and durability.

For more information and to shop Cedar Planters' raised garden beds, individuals can explore their website and follow Cedar Planters on Instagram for gardening inspiration and updates.