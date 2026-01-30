Midland Capital Gmbh Launched HHT (Hypertesla)

MENAFN - GetNews)As the global digital economy enters a new phase, the trend of putting real-world assets (RWAs) on-chain is accelerating, and the integration of green finance, intelligent collaboration, and multilateral trust mechanisms has become a key direction for the reconstruction of global industrial infrastructure. Against this backdrop, Midland Capital GmbH, as the primary initiator, officially announced the launch of HHT (HyperTesla). Headquartered in Singapore, this project is the world's first on-chain supply chain finance protocol that integrates RWAs and artificial intelligence. It aims to achieve a closed-loop financial model of "behavior as asset, asset as credit" through green points-based behavioral rights confirmation, asset mapping, and collaborative circulation mechanisms. HHT recently received a $1 million strategic investment from CoinP, a Singapore-based compliant digital asset platform. This investment will be used for technology research and development, compliance system construction, and expansion in the Asia-Pacific market to accelerate the construction of data-driven credit asset infrastructure.







Technological Innovation and Green Finance Strategy

The HHT project explores a core question: how can "real consumption, assets, and collaboration" be reliably recorded, freely coordinated, and continuously valued within a highly decentralized global supply network? To address this, HHT proposes a novel on-chain collaboration model: using green consumption as the entry point, behavioral data as asset representation, and smart contracts as the rule mechanism, each economic activity is recorded on the blockchain through points-based ownership verification, data mapping, and asset issuance, constructing a "behavior as asset, asset as collaboration" network for the entire industry chain. Simultaneously, the project employs an asset circulation engine integrating AI-powered intelligent risk control and market capitalization management models to analyze market liquidity, credit structure, and consumer behavior in real time, fundamentally solving the pain point of "reliable on-chain data but unfinancializable." In the HHT system, consumption is no longer just an expenditure, but the starting point of value; points are no longer just rewards, but verifiable digital assets; collaboration is no longer just a connection, but automatic execution driven by on-chain credit. This model not only reconstructs the traditional points system but also reshapes the way value is produced and circulated, injecting new vitality into green finance.

This innovative model aligns with Europe's emphasis on sustainable development and resonates with Midland Capital's strategic vision of achieving synergistic development between capital and the environment through investments in new energy projects, carbon trading, and green bonds. Midland Capital stated that the launch of the HHT project is a significant step in its green finance strategy, demonstrating its firm commitment to driving sustainable investment through smart technology.

Global Ecological Collaboration Vision

Meanwhile, HHT has received strategic support from CoinP, an internationally compliant digital asset platform. CoinP holds regulatory licenses from five countries: the US MSB, the UK FCA, the Canadian MSB, the Australian ASIC, and the Estonian MTR. It boasts over 1.7 million registered users and a daily trading volume of hundreds of millions of US dollars. Through this collaboration, HHT has fully accessed the interface of a global trusted asset collaboration network. In the future, both parties will engage in in-depth collaboration in areas such as the confirmation and mapping of green consumption points assets, the compliant issuance and cross-border circulation of RWA assets, the deployment of distributed nodes and mining machine ecosystems, and multi-language and multi-currency access, jointly promoting the development of the green digital asset ecosystem.

Midland Capital GmbH stated, "We see HHT integrating data, behavior, and assets, creating cross-system connections for value consensus. The significance of RWA goes beyond simple tokenization; it represents a cross-domain integration and upgrade of value concepts. Midland Capital will work with global partners to promote this innovative ecosystem worldwide." It is understood that in the coming year, HHT will also establish node communities in major markets such as Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas, open cross-border node registration, and pilot integration with the CoinP clearing and settlement system overseas to promote the implementation of RWA-based green points in more scenarios. As a forward-looking investment by Midland Capital in real-world assets, artificial intelligence, and blockchain, the HHT project embodies the vision of building a globally trusted collaborative ecosystem, demonstrating a firm belief in leading green finance transformation through technology.

HHT Project Introduction

HHT (HyperTesla, the Tesla Energy Protocol) is the world's first on-chain supply chain finance protocol integrating RWA and AI. The project achieves a closed-loop financial system where "behavior is asset, and asset is credit" through green credit behavior confirmation, asset mapping, and collaborative circulation mechanisms. HHT builds a data-driven credit asset infrastructure around real-world consumption scenarios, merchant behavior, and supply relationships, aiming to become a global connector for trusted collaborative networks.

Midland Capital Introduction

Midland Capital GmbH is the core entity of the Midland Capital Limited Group in the European market, registered and operating in Frankfurt, Germany, a major European financial center. As a bridgehead for the Group's globalization strategy, Midland Capital GmbH is committed to combining Europe's rigorous financial traditions with cutting-edge intelligent technologies to provide compliant, transparent, and innovative intelligent financial services. The company focuses on intelligent finance and sustainable investment, actively developing ESG-related sectors such as green energy, carbon trading, and green bonds. It also gathers talent in financial engineering and data science to continuously optimize its AI trading models and risk control systems, thereby leading the development of financial innovation.