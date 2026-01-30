Associate Professor of Finance, Mississippi State University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Dr. D. Brian Blank is an associate professor of finance. He received his doctoral degree from the University of Tennessee Haslam College of Business, where he developed expertise researching corporate finance and governance. His dissertation focused on corporate political contributions. He has published in journals including the Journal of Corporate Finance, European Financial Management, Financial Review, the Journal of Financial Research, and the Journal of Housing Research. Dr. Blank also received the 2016 American Accounting Association Ohio Region Meeting Andrews Best Paper Award. He has received invitations to present his research at conferences such as the Financial Management Association, Eastern Finance Association, Southern Finance Association, European Financial Management Association Annual Meeting, and the American Real Estate Society Annual Meetings.

Dr. Blank received his undergraduate education at the University of Alabama, where he also received Masters of Science degrees in Finance and Applied Statistics. Afterwards, he began his career as a Consultant with Accounting, Economics & Appraisal Group, where he provided assistance to companies facing critical challenges including fraud, bankruptcy and litigation. His projects included advising a financial institution victim to a $500 million ponzi scheme; consulting for one of the ten largest United States-based financial institutions; performing due diligence for an international healthcare acquisition; and valuing a business interrupted by the costliest disaster in the history of the United States.



2023–present Associate Professor of Finance, Mississippi State University 2016–2023 Assistant Professor of Finance, Mississippi State University



2016 University of Tennessee, Ph.D., Finance

2010 University of Alabama, M.S., Finance

2010 University of Alabama, M.S., Applied Statistics 2010 University of Alabama, B.S.B.A., Mathematics & Finance



2024 Insider trading restriction enforcement, investor protection, and innovation, Journal of Financial Research

2023 Insider trading in multinational firms, European Financial Management

2022 Game of Thrones: Internal CEO Succession & Outcomes, European Financial Management

2022 Risk in Loan Pools of GNMA-Guaranteed MBS: Evidence from Bank and Non-Bank Issuers, Journal of Housing Research

2021 When CEOs Adapt: Manager Experience, Policy and Performance Following Recessions, Journal of Corporate Finance

2021 Financial consequences of reputational damage: Evidence from government economic incentives, Financial Review

2021 Corporate Equity Performance and Changes in Firm Characteristics, Journal of Investment Strategies

2019 Do Insiders Cluster Trades with Colleagues? Evidence from Daily Insider Trading, Journal of Financial Research 2019 Do incentives work? Option-based compensation and corporate innovation, Journal of Corporate Finance

ExperienceEducationPublications