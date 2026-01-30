MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) NuGen Medical Devices Inc. Announces CFO Transition

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2026) - NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD) (" NuGen " or the " Company "), a leader in needle-free subcutaneous drug-delivery technology, announces that Veronique Laberge has resigned from her position as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. Her resignation is effective January 31, 2026.

The Company has appointed Mr. Ajay Mishra as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective January 31, 2026. Mr. Mishra will assume responsibility for the Company's financial reporting and related functions.

NuGen thanks Ms. Laberge for her contributions during her tenure with the Company.

About NuGen Medical Devices

NuGen develops next-generation needle-free devices for subcutaneous drug delivery. Its flagship InsuJetTM system is approved in 42 countries and is designed to improve the lives of millions of people with diabetes worldwide.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

