Securitize SPAC Merger Advances With 841% Revenue Growth

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) Tokenization platform Securitize reported sharp revenue growth in a new regulatory filing as it moves closer to becoming a public company through a SPAC merger.

The company disclosed the financial results in a Form S-4 registration statement filed publicly with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 28.

Securitize posted revenue of $55.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. That marks an 841 percent increase from the same period a year earlier.

The surge highlights growing demand for tokenized real-world assets. Institutional investors have turned to blockchain-based securities, including funds backed by major firms like BlackRock.

Securitize operates the infrastructure for many leading tokenized products. Its platform has supported more than $4 billion in assets under management as of November 2025.

Shares of merger partner Cantor Equity Partners II, traded on Nasdaq under the ticker CEPT, closed 3.41 percent higher on January 29. The gain came as broader crypto-related stocks fell amid market volatility.

The companies first announced the business combination in October 2025. The deal values Securitize at $1.25 billion pre-money.

Upon closing, the combined entity will list on Nasdaq under the ticker SECZ. It would become the first public company focused entirely on securities tokenization.

Demand for regulated tokenization has driven the revenue increase. Asset managers seek efficient ways to issue and trade securities on blockchain.

Securitize holds key regulatory licenses, including broker-dealer and transfer agent registrations. These allow it to bridge traditional finance and digital assets.

“The filing represents another important milestone,” the companies said in a joint statement.

The merger still needs SEC approval and a shareholder vote. Leaders expect completion in the first half of 2026. The transaction includes a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, to support growth. No changes to the original terms have been reported.

A successful listing could encourage more traditional firms to enter the tokenization space.