KACTUS Expands MHC Complex Custom Service Portfolio With Advanced MHC Monomers And Tetramers, Broadening Tools For Immune Monitoring And Analysis

KACTUS enhances research capabilities with an expansive MHC catalog including customizable monomers, tetramers, and peptide-ready MHC options.

KACTUS, a biotechnology company focused on recombinant protein innovation and therapeutic research tools, has strengthened its major histocompatibility complex (MHC) custom services with a comprehensive suite of MHC monomers, tetramers, and peptide-ready MHC reagents designed to support neoantigen screening, T-cell receptor (TCR) affinity studies, antigen-specific T-cell detection, and antibody therapy candidate screening.

MHC custom services at KACTUS provides researchers with flexible MHC solutions to drive their therapeutic development projects. KACTUS' comprehensive portfolio includes high-quality MHC Class I molecules, available off-the-shelf from an expansive catalog and fully bespoke constructs. They also specialize in the tailored production of MHC Class II, developed as tailored projects. This dual capability - offering readily available Class I products and bespoke Class I and II custom designs - delivers high-quality reagents essential for advancing research in immunology, oncology, and cell therapy development.

Researchers can obtain ready-to-use monomers and tetramers engineered to present specific peptides. Alternatively peptide-ready MHCs allow end user loading of antigen peptides of interest via a simple and quick protocol. These peptide-free constructs facilitate rapid adaptation to emerging research targets without the need for pre-loaded antigens.

MHC molecules are central to adaptive immunity, presenting peptide antigens to T-cell receptors and enabling precise immune surveillance and activation. Understanding the critical interface between potentially immunogenic antigens and naive T-cells. High quality and purity MHC proteins are a powerful tool for developing screening platforms for antibody therapies, neoantigens, or distinct T-cell populations.

KACTUS' portfolio spans a wide range of human and animal alleles, including customizable features for biotinylation, fluorescent labeling, and species-specific adaptations. The availability of both these monomers and tetramers supports diverse research approaches, from binding affinity measurements to flow cytometry and cell sorting assays.

Through MHC custom services, KACTUS provides a deep technical partnership designed to drive projects and pipelines forward. KACTUS interfaces directly with researchers to help conceive workflows, supply optimal reagents, and support optimization. This collaboration ensures researchers can successfully navigate critical milestones, from initial screening and therapeutic candidate selection to detailed proteomic characterization, with verified reagents and expert guidance every step of the way.

The company also provides tailored support for project planning and execution. Upon receiving specifications from research teams, the company outlines custom expression plans and conducts quality control assessments aligned with experimental objectives. Typical turnaround times for personalized MHC constructs range from six to eight weeks, reflecting the organization's comprehensive engineering and validation protocols.

As a biotech company for therapeutic development, KACTUS employs rigorous validation standards in its production processes, including high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), and surface plasmon resonance (SPR) analysis to ensure protein purity and bioactivity.

“Our offerings include over 3,000 catalog products and tailored solutions for complex targets such as MHC monomers and tetramers, gene editing enzymes, and immune-related proteins. Utilizing in-house expression and verification processes, KACTUS emphasizes product quality and bioactivity through methods like HPLC, SPR, and ELISA,” said Vincent Wu, Vice President of Operations.

The expanded capabilities at the Waltham, Massachusetts-based organization serve a global research community with products and custom services designed to accelerate translational science and therapeutic development. Its engineered proteins and analytical solutions address evolving questions in immunology, molecular biology, and bio-therapeutic discovery.

KACTUS is a biotechnology company founded in 2018 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. The company specializes in recombinant proteins, enzymes, and custom protein expression services. Its offerings support a wide range of therapeutic research areas, including immunotherapy, gene editing, cell therapy, and antigen discovery. The company's high-quality products and services are backed by rigorous quality control and designed to meet the needs of academic and industry laboratories worldwide.