SHENZHEN, CHINA - Anno Robot, a recognized national high-tech enterprise established in 2017, is redefining the landscape of modern retail with its cutting-edge, AI-driven robotic solutions. Specializing in commercial unmanned retail, Anno Robot empowers entrepreneurs and established businesses alike to start a business or scale existing operations, offering unparalleled 24/7 service, significant cost efficiencies, and a robust pathway to profitability through advanced automation.

The company's innovative approach directly addresses the global retail industry's pressing challenges: rising labor costs, staffing shortages, and the demand for continuous operational availability. By integrating sophisticated robotic arms and intelligent vending kiosks into various beverage and dessert applications, Anno Robot stands as a leading innovator, delivering solutions that are not just automated, but intelligent, reliable, and highly profitable.

Anno Robot: Pioneering the Future of Retail Automation

Anno Robot's journey began in Shenzhen, China, with a clear vision: to revolutionize retail through artificial intelligence. Since its inception, the company has focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and integration of robotic arms, with a core business centered on desktop robotic arms and smart kiosks for coffee, tea, and mixed beverages. This specialization positions Anno Robot as a key player in the smart retail sector, offering products that are not just futuristic but fundamentally practical.

The company's mission is elegantly simple yet profoundly impactful: to solve labor challenges in retail. Anno Robot achieves this by developing innovative products that eliminate the need for expensive physical storefronts and human labor, drastically reducing operational costs. This strategy ensures maximum operating hours through 24/7 availability, directly translating into increased sales and enhanced profit margins for its clients. For anyone looking to start a business with minimal overhead and maximum efficiency, Anno Robot presents a compelling proposition.

Global Reach and Unwavering Commitment to Quality

Anno Robot's commitment to excellence is validated by its extensive global footprint and adherence to stringent international standards. With products certified by ISO, CE, and FCC, Anno Robot's solutions are trusted in over 60 countries across diverse sectors including education, retail, and light industry. This rapid global expansion, from over 50 countries to more than 60 in a short span, underscores the universal demand for its solutions and the company's robust supply chain capabilities.

A cornerstone of Anno Robot's leadership is its formidable intellectual property portfolio, boasting over 70 national patents, including 27 utility model patents specifically protecting its core solutions in coffee, ice cream, and cocktail preparation. This extensive patent protection not only showcases Anno Robot's relentless innovation but also creates significant barriers to entry for competitors, solidifying its dominant position in the specialized robotic retail market.

Unveiling Anno Robot's Comprehensive Product Portfolio: Smart Solutions for Every Entrepreneur

Anno Robot offers a diverse range of AI-powered robotic vending solutions designed to cater to a wide spectrum of tastes and business models. Each product embodies the company's core principles of automation, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

Product Categories and Core Features:



Coffee Bars & Kiosks: From open-concept coffee machines with advanced AI and robotic arms for fresh-ground coffee to fully automated latte art masters and enclosed kiosks, Anno Robot delivers premium coffee experiences. The new AI Robot Coffee Bar operates 24/7, offering master-level craftsmanship and multiple payment options, making it an ideal choice for entrepreneurs seeking to start a business in the high-demand coffee sector.

Ice Cream Kiosks: Designed to attract attention, Anno Robot's open and enclosed ice cream kiosks support various touchscreen payment methods (WeChat, Alipay, card) and feature 6-axis robotic arms for precise preparation and delivery. The "New Master 24-hour Robot Ice Cream Shop" embodies the vision of continuous, high-quality service.

Beverage & Cocktail Kiosks: Functioning like high-end bars, these kiosks offer cocktails and other beverages with exact ingredient control, ensuring 0% recipe error. The AI Robot Bartender Vending Machine replicates professional bartending skills, providing a sophisticated, automated drinking experience. Milk Tea Machines: Expanding its beverage offerings, Anno Robot also provides automated milk tea solutions, tapping into another popular market segment.

All Anno Robot products are built around AI-driven automation, ensuring precision and consistency. They universally feature 6-axis robotic arms for complex tasks, are designed for 24/7 operation, support multiple payment options, and offer extensive customization. A user-friendly backend management system facilitates efficient operation and monitoring, while contactless service ensures a hygienic and efficient customer experience. This modular approach allows businesses to easily expand and diversify their offerings, making it simpler to start a business with a scalable foundation.

The Anno Robot Advantage: Unlocking Value for Entrepreneurs

Anno Robot's value proposition is built on foundational benefits that directly address the needs of modern businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs.

24/7 Operations and Significant Cost Savings

The ability to operate around the clock, without the overhead of physical storefronts or human staff, is a game-changer. Anno Robot's solutions drastically reduce operational costs, maximize uptime, and directly boost sales and profits. This is particularly crucial for those looking to start a business with a lean model, as it mitigates the biggest financial burdens associated with traditional retail.

Feature-Rich for Enhanced User and Operational Experience

Beyond automation, Anno Robot products offer convenient payment methods, extensive customization, and a wide array of flavors. The intuitive backend management system ensures seamless operation and monitoring, giving business owners full control and insight into their ventures.

Diverse Choices for Varied Business Needs

With a comprehensive selection of coffee, milk tea, cocktail, and ice cream robots, Anno Robot allows businesses to select tailored solutions that perfectly match their target market and customer preferences, enabling them to start a business with a clear market focus.

Ease of Maintenance and Robust Support

Crafted from high-quality materials for durability, Anno Robot products are designed for easy maintenance. Crucially, all products come with a one-year warranty and lifetime system maintenance, providing unparalleled long-term reliability and peace of mind. The provision of free online training, enabling staff to master robot programming and integration in just 90 minutes, significantly lowers the barrier to entry for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to adopt advanced robotics.

AI-Driven Automation: Overcoming Labor Challenges

Anno Robot's AI-powered technology directly tackles labor shortages, boosts productivity, streamlines operations, and reduces reliance on skilled workers. This is an immense advantage for any individual or entity looking to start a business in today's dynamic labor market.

Anno Robot's Unrivaled Competitive Edge

Anno Robot's market leadership is not accidental; it's the result of strategic investments and a relentless pursuit of innovation.



Extensive Patent Portfolio: With over 70 national patents, including 27 utility model patents for core solutions, Anno Robot possesses a robust defensive and offensive intellectual property strategy.

Significant R&D Investment: A remarkable 30% of annual revenue is reinvested into research and development, ensuring continuous innovation and technological superiority.

Industry Certifications & Quality Assurance: ISO/CE/FCC certified products undergo rigorous testing. Alibaba's supplier rating of 4.9/5 for product quality further validates Anno Robot's commitment to excellence.

Global Coverage & Diverse Applications: Operating in over 60 countries across multiple sectors, Anno Robot demonstrates its solutions' adaptability and global appeal.

Collaborative R&D Network: Partnerships with over 70 institutions accelerate technological advancements and foster an ecosystem of innovation.

Ease of Learning & Integration: The 90-minute training program and customizable automation with 24/7 IoT management make advanced robotics accessible to a broader audience, simplifying the process for anyone to start a business powered by AI. Brand Development Milestones: A clear trajectory from its founding in 2017 to becoming a Greater Bay Area Star Brand in 2024 and solidifying global leadership in 2025 highlights consistent growth and industry recognition.

Strategic Deployment and Unmatched Mobility

Anno Robot's solutions are ideal for high-traffic locations such as tourist attractions, airports, public parks, shopping malls, and hospitals. What sets them apart is their unique mobility. These robots can be relocated overnight, allowing businesses to dynamically optimize their deployment based on changing foot traffic patterns or special events. This flexibility maximizes ROI and addresses the static limitations of traditional retail, providing a distinct advantage for nimble entrepreneurs.

Deep Dive into Technology and Innovation

Anno Robot's AI-driven robotics are not merely automating tasks; they are enhancing quality and consistency beyond human capabilities. The precision and consistency achieved are remarkable:



Coffee Kiosks: Deliver master-level brewing with 98% consistency, supported by 27 utility model patents.

Ice Cream Kiosks: Offer over 30 flavor combinations with an average service time of 45 seconds, also backed by 27 utility model patents. Beverage & Cocktail Kiosks: Boast precise ingredient control, ensuring 0% recipe error, again underpinned by 27 utility model patents.

This level of precision and consistency, powered by AI, serves as a quality assurance mechanism, reducing waste and guaranteeing a premium customer experience every time. This is a critical competitive edge, particularly for businesses where brand consistency and product quality are paramount.

Why Choose Anno Robot to Start a Business?

Anno Robot isn't just selling machines; it's offering a complete ecosystem for smart retail. Here's why it's the ideal partner for your next venture:



Proven Innovation: Backed by 70+ patents and 30% R&D reinvestment.

24/7 Profitability: Automated operations mean no downtime, maximum sales.

Significant Cost Reduction: Eliminate labor and physical store overheads.

Unmatched Precision & Quality: AI ensures consistent, high-quality products every time.

Ease of Entry & Operation: User-friendly design, 90-minute training, and lifetime support make it simple to start a business.

Global Recognition & Support: Trusted in over 60 countries with comprehensive after-sales service. Flexible & Scalable: Diverse product range and mobile kiosks adapt to evolving market demands.

Conclusion: Anno Robot – The Future of Retail is Now

Anno Robot stands as a powerful force in the unmanned retail sector, driven by a clear vision to overcome labor and cost challenges through advanced AI robotics. Its comprehensive portfolio of automated beverage and dessert kiosks, bolstered by substantial R&D, an extensive patent library, and strict adherence to international quality standards, positions it as an undeniable market leader. The core value proposition revolves around operational efficiency, rich features, user-friendliness, and robust, lifetime support services.

With its technological leadership and unwavering commitment to innovation, Anno Robot is poised for continued growth. The high R&D reinvestment and collaborative development efforts underscore a forward-thinking strategy designed to maintain a competitive edge and adapt to dynamic market demands. Its global footprint and focus on democratizing automation technology signal a broad market capture strategy, appealing to businesses of all sizes, especially those eager to start a business in the burgeoning smart retail space.

Anno Robot is more than a hardware provider; it is a comprehensive solution partner dedicated to modernizing and optimizing retail operations through intelligent automation systems. Its blend of cutting-edge technology, strategic intellectual property protection, and customer-centric support makes it a pivotal and influential leader in shaping the future of retail.

To explore how Anno Robot can transform your retail business or help you start a business with 24/7 AI robotics, visit our official website today:

