Torrijos Carter Health Center In San Miguelito Will Remain Open Despite The Water Outage

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Despite the suspension of the drinking water supply scheduled for this Saturday, January 31, 2026, the Torrijos Carter Health Center, in the district of San Miguelito, will provide medical care as normal, the Ministry of Health (Minsa) reported. The Ministry of Health explained that the center will have a guaranteed water supply through its reserve tank, which will allow the service to be maintained without interruption.

Service will be available during regular hours, from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm, for the residents of the district and nearby communities. In contrast, the San Isidro Health Center, located in the Amelia Denis de Icaza Center, in the Pan de Azúcar sector, will remain closed during that date, due to the lack of drinking water supply. Health authorities asked the community to take these measures into account and thanked residents for their understanding of the situation.