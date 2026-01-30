Torrijos Carter Health Center In San Miguelito Will Remain Open Despite The Water Outage -
Service will be available during regular hours, from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm, for the residents of the district and nearby communities. In contrast, the San Isidro Health Center, located in the Amelia Denis de Icaza Center, in the Pan de Azúcar sector, will remain closed during that date, due to the lack of drinking water supply. Health authorities asked the community to take these measures into account and thanked residents for their understanding of the situation.
