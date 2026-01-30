Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

With Fresh Capital From Its IPO, Virtuix (VTIX) Looks All Set To Chase Further Growth


2026-01-30 02:10:19
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Benzinga / Key word(s): Defense
With Fresh Capital From Its IPO, Virtuix (VTIX) Looks All Set To Chase Further Growth
30.01.2026 / 19:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Meg Flippin, Benzinga

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - January 30, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Jan Goetgeluk, CEO of Virtuix Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX), was recently a guest on Benzinga's All Access.

Goetgeluk discussed the company's recent IPO and Omni One, its VR treadmill gaming system, which is behind the company's triple-digit growth.

“It's an exciting time for us,” Goetgeluk told Benzinga.“We reported 138% year-over-year growth. So we're growing and we are ready to scale.”

The CEO said Omni One resonates with consumers because it creates an immersive experience in which players physically move through virtual worlds. In addition to giving them a unique gaming experience, the system keeps customers active and burning calories; one customer even lost 40 pounds in four months.

As for the IPO, Goetgeluk said proceeds from that, as well as an $11 million investment from Chicago Venture Partners and a $50 million equity line of credit, will be used to fund growth and enter new markets, including the defense sector.

Watch the full interview here:

Featured image from Shutterstock .

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

This content was originally published on Benzinga. Read further disclosures here.

News Source: Benzinga

30.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Language: English
Company: Benzinga
United States
ISIN: US92835U1016
EQS News ID: 2269092

End of News EQS News Service

2269092 30.01.2026 CET/CEST

MENAFN30012026004691010666ID1110674424



EQS Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search