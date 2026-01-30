Keybank Invests $225,000 In Habitat For Humanity Of Bucks County To Aid Neighborhood Revitalization

MENAFN - 3BL) KeyBank, through the KeyBank Foundation, has announced a $225,000 investment in Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County to expand the nonprofit's growing Home Repair Program. This funding will help provide essential interior and exterior home repairs, safety upgrades, and accessibility modifications for low‐income homeowners. The latest grant continues KeyBank's long-standing support for Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County, building on a series of investments made since 2017.

Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County (Habitat Bucks) is a mission‐driven nonprofit focused on eliminating substandard housing and supporting families through home construction, rehabilitation, repair services, advocacy, and education. The organization plays a vital role in addressing Bucks County's affordable housing challenges and strengthening long-standing neighborhoods.

"We are deeply grateful for KeyBank's generous grant, which allows Habitat Bucks to expand the reach of our Home Repair Program and serve more local households,” said Habitat Bucks CEO Florence Kawoczka. "With this support, we can increase the number of families assisted by 30%, allowing them to remain safely and securely in their homes while preserving the strength of our neighborhoods. KeyBank's investment is a powerful vote of confidence in Habitat Bucks' mission and in the families with whom we partner.”

Expanding Home Repairs for Low‐Income Homeowners

Since 2011, Habitat Bucks' Home Repair Program has served more than 340 families across the county, providing affordable services that enhance safety, accessibility, and overall home condition. With KeyBank's funding, the program expects to increase the number of households served annually by 30% through fiscal year 2027, deepening its community impact.

“Restoring aging homes is vital to shaping resilient neighborhoods across Bucks County,” said KeyBank Eastern Pennsylvania Market President Youseff Tannous.“By making these repairs attainable, we are helping neighbors preserve the generational wealth created by owning a home and strengthening the neighborhoods that are the backbone of our region. KeyBank is proud to invest in Habitat Bucks, supporting families as they build the stable foundation they need to thrive today and for generations to come.”

Strengthening Neighborhoods and Supporting Long‐Term Stability

Home repairs-such as roof replacements, accessibility improvements, structural fixes, and safety modifications-play a crucial role in reducing health hazards and ensuring that families, including older adults on fixed incomes, can remain safely in their homes. KeyBank's investment will expand access to these critical services, helping more residents maintain the integrity and value of their homes.

A healthier, more resilient housing stock benefits the entire region by supporting essential workers, preventing displacement, revitalizing aging neighborhoods, and contributing to a more equitable community landscape.

“Our communities are strongest when every neighbor has the opportunity to live safely and with dignity,” said KeyBank Eastern Pennsylvania Corporate Responsibility and Community Relations Officer Olivia Walters.“Habitat Bucks' commitment to listening to residents, responding to real needs and investing directly in long standing neighborhoods reflects the kind of partnership that uplifts entire communities. We are honored to support a program that brings people together, strengthens local connections and helps Bucks County remain a place where families can build their futures with confidence.”

How Eligible Homeowners Can Apply

Homeowners interested in applying for the Habitat Bucks Home Repair Program can learn more and access application materials on the Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County website.

KeyBank's Commitment to Community Investment

Since 2017, KeyBank has invested more than $705 million in Eastern Pennsylvania, supporting affordable housing developments, community revitalization efforts, small business growth, home lending in low‐to‐moderate income neighborhoods, and philanthropic partnerships that drive long‐term economic mobility.

This latest grant underscores KeyBank's continued dedication to building stronger communities and expanding access to safe and stable housing.

Learn more about how KeyBank helps clients, teammates, and communities thrive by making meaningful investments in the places it's proud to call home.