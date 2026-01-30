Cade & Associates Launches Business Coaching

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Cade & Associates today announced the launch of Cade & Associates Business Coaching, a Ph.D. & MBA led coaching service that gives business owners structured, ongoing decision support grounded in their actual financials. The new offering is designed to help owners make clearer, faster, and more profitable decisions about pricing, hiring, growth, cash flow, and taxes.

Most business owners don't lack effort. They lack clarity. Owners make real time decisions with long term consequences-often without a trusted advisor reviewing those choices before the impact appears. Cade & Associates Business Coaching fills that gap with financial leadership and accountability, not motivation.

What Business Coaching Is and Is Not

Business Coaching is:

.Ongoing advisory support for owners

.Focused on decisions, execution, and accountability

.Driven by numbers, not theory

.Proactive, not reactive

Business Coaching is not:

.Compliance or tax preparation

.One off consulting projects

.Generic life coaching

.Motivational speaking without execution

Why We Created Business Coaching

Over years of advising clients, Cade & Associates observed a consistent pattern: The most profitable clients don't just have better accountants; they make better decisions earlier. Pricing is intentional, hire with planning-not urgency, manage cash proactively, and tax planning. Business Coaching formalizes that advantage by creating a structured space for ongoing financial decision making supported by CPA level insight.

What's Included

Each coaching engagement is built around clarity, execution, and accountability. Monthly work includes:

.Reviewing key financial and operational metrics

.Identifying risks, blind spots, and opportunities

.Making informed decisions on pricing, payroll, growth, and tax strategy

.Aligning business activity with personal income goals

.Turning numbers into clear next actions

.Holding owners accountable to agreed priorities

No generic templates. No unnecessary deliverables. No wasted meetings.

Who Coaching Is For

Business Coaching is a strong fit for owners who:

.Own a profitable or growing business

.Make frequent financial decisions with long term impact

.Want proactive guidance rather than last minute fixes

.Value accountability and structured thinking

.Want their numbers to drive decisions rather than surprise them later

This service is not intended for clients seeking only tax compliance or year end reporting.

How Coaching Is Structured

Coaching is delivered through:

.A monthly advisory meeting

.Ongoing strategic support between meetings

.Ph.D. & MBA led guidance grounded in your actual financial data

.Clear priorities and follow through

This service complements, but does not replace, existing tax and accounting services.

Availability and Next Steps

Because coaching requires direct senior level involvement, Cade & Associates accepts a limited number of coaching clients to ensure depth, responsiveness, and quality. Coaching is offered by invitation or application only.

To determine whether Business Coaching aligns with your goals and business stage, Cade & Associates offers a short, obligation free discussion to assess fit and next steps. There is no obligation-only clarity.

About Cade & Associates

Cade & Associates is a Ph.D. led accounting and advisory firm focused on helping business owners translate financial data into confident decisions. The firm combines tax expertise, accounting rigor, and strategic advisory to help clients grow profitably and sustainably.