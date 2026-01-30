The Biomass Market Is Projected To Grow To A Value Of US $95.9 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The biomass industry has been experiencing significant momentum recently as the world shifts toward sustainable and renewable energy sources. With increasing environmental concerns and technological advancements, the biomass market is set to expand further in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key drivers, regional trends, and future outlook of this important energy sector.

Biomass Market Size and Projected Growth Through 2026

The biomass market has seen robust expansion in recent years, with its value projected to rise from $67.52 billion in 2025 to $72.58 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. Historical growth has been fueled by several factors, including the growing use of biomass for rural electrification, heightened demand for renewable heating solutions, increased utilization of agricultural waste for energy production, rising applications in industrial boilers, and stronger policy backing for bioenergy adoption.

Download a free sample of the biomass market report:



Long-Term Biomass Market Forecast and Trends to 2030

Looking ahead, the biomass market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $95.90 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.2%. This growth is driven by a rising appetite for low-carbon energy alternatives, expanding investments in advanced biomass conversion technologies, broader integration of biomass in district heating networks, enhanced use of bioenergy for carbon-neutral industrial processes, and a growing focus on waste-to-energy systems. Key trends anticipated during this period include improvements in biomass gasification technologies, innovations in combustion and co-firing methods, advancements in high-efficiency bioenergy conversion, research into algae-based biomass production, and developments in automated biomass logistics and supply chains.

Understanding Biomass as a Renewable Energy Source

Biomass consists of organic materials sourced from plants, animals, and other living organisms that serve as fuel for energy generation. As a renewable resource, biomass can be transformed into biofuels, electricity, and heat through processes like combustion, gasification, and anaerobic digestion. Utilizing biomass helps reduce reliance on fossil fuels and plays a crucial role in cutting greenhouse gas emissions, making it a vital component of the global clean energy transition.

View the full biomass market report:



The Rising Demand for Clean Energy Boosting Biomass Adoption

One of the primary factors propelling biomass market growth is the increased demand for clean energy-energy derived from renewable or low-emission sources that have minimal environmental impact. This demand continues to rise as awareness about climate change and environmental sustainability heightens worldwide. Biomass supports clean energy goals by converting organic waste such as agricultural residues and wood into renewable power, providing a carbon-neutral alternative that reduces fossil fuel dependence. For example, in June 2024, the International Energy Agency reported that global clean energy investments surged to $80 billion, up from $67 billion in 2023, underscoring the growing commitment to sustainable energy solutions that benefit the biomass sector.

Regional Biomass Market Overview with Focus on Europe and Asia-Pacific

In 2025, Europe held the largest share of the biomass market, reflecting its strong policy frameworks and established bioenergy infrastructure. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market in the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization and increasing energy needs. Other regions covered in the biomass market analysis include South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on regional opportunities and challenges.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Biomass Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Biomass Electricity Market Report 2026



Biomass Gasification Market Report 2026



Biomass Power Generation Market Report 2026



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: