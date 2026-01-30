Zaya Younan Enters Renewable Energy with One of California's Largest Solar + Storage Power Plants

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionary entrepreneur and global business leader Zaya Younan, Founder and Chairman of Younan Company, today announced his strategic entry into large-scale renewable energy construction through the launch of a landmark utility-scale solar and battery storage project in California. The initiative positions Younan among the few diversified global executives simultaneously leading major ventures in commercial real estate, luxury hospitality, golf and leisure, fine wines and spirits, premium tobacco and cigars, and now advanced clean-energy infrastructure.

The new project, developed under Soleil Renewable Energy, LLC, is designed to become one of the top five largest power-generating solar facilities in the State of California, reinforcing a long-term commitment to innovation, sustainability, and next-generation technology.

A Landmark Utility-Scale Solar + Storage Development

Located in East Kern County, one of North America's most attractive solar corridors, the Soleil Renewable Energy project spans approximately 3,200 acres of owned land and will integrate both high-capacity solar generation and large-scale battery energy storage. Upon completion, the facility is expected to produce 880 MWdc (700 MWac) of solar power paired with a 460 MW battery energy storage system, enabling clean energy delivery during both daytime and peak evening demand hours. This will be one of the largest renewable energy power plants in the entire North America.

The project has already achieved critical development milestones, including land acquisition, third-party land appraisal, and advancement in the interconnection process with the California Independent System Operator. Parallel interconnection progress is underway with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, creating a dual-grid strategy that enhances flexibility, reliability, and long-term commercial optionality.

Commercial operation is targeted for mid-2028, with the project expected to become shovel-ready within the next 18 months following completion of environmental review and permitting.

Strong Economics and National Energy Impact

At full capacity, the Soleil facility is projected to generate approximately 1,900–2,000 gigawatt-hours of electricity annually, translating into an estimated $100 million in annual gross revenue. The project's scale, owned land position, and low operating cost profile are expected to support EBITDA margins near 85%, placing it among the most efficient renewable assets in its class.

Beyond financial performance, the development aligns directly with California's long-term carbon-free electricity mandate and the accelerating national demand for clean, dispatchable energy driven by electrification, data-center expansion, and artificial-intelligence infrastructure growth.

A Diversified Visionary Expands into Clean Energy

Zaya Younan is widely recognized for building global enterprises across multiple industries, including Class-A commercial real estate, luxury castle hotels and resorts in Europe, championship golf courses, ultra-premium wines and spirits, and world-renowned premium cigar brands. His entry into renewable power generation reflects a strategic expansion into advanced technology infrastructure and sustainable development at scale.

“Innovation is not limited to one industry,” said Younan.“Whether in luxury, technology, or energy, the objective is the same - to build world-class assets that endure, elevate standards, and contribute positively to society. Renewable energy represents both an economic opportunity and a responsibility for future generations.”

Investment-Grade Infrastructure with Long-Term Value

Key highlights of the Soleil Renewable Energy project include:



Utility-Grade Scale: 880 MWdc solar generation integrated with 460 MW battery storage

Owned Land Collateral: 3,200 acres with an independent third-party appraisal supporting significant asset value

Dual Grid Access: Interconnection progress with both CAISO and LADWP

Robust Revenue Outlook: $100 million projected annual gross revenue

Low Operating Costs: Expected EBITDA margins of approximately 85%

Clear Development Timeline: Shovel-ready within 18 months; COD targeted for late 2028 Alignment with Structural Demand: Supports California's long-term clean-energy and grid-reliability objectives

About Younan Company

Younan Company is a global private equity and operating platform founded by Zaya Younan, with diversified operations spanning commercial real estate, luxury hospitality, golf and leisure, fine wines and spirits, premium tobacco and cigars, and advanced technology investments. The company is known for transforming industries through innovation, disciplined execution, and a commitment to excellence across every sector it enters.

Attachments



New Project Developed Under Soleil Renewable Energy Designed to Become One of the Top Five Largest Power-Generating Solar Facilities in the State of California, Zaya Younan Enters Renewable Energy with One of California's Largest Solar + Storage Power Plants

CONTACT: Alexandra Younan Younan Properties...