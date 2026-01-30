Neptune Closes Strategic Investment In Xai And Releases First Quarter 2026 Financials
|Operating and Financial Overview
|($CAD)
|For the three months ended
|November 30, 2025
|November 30, 2024
|Mining revenue
|146,758
|224,761
|Staking revenue
|243,997
|227,642
|Direct mining expenses (not incl. depreciation)
|(152,614)
|(245,757)
|Other income*
|-
|179,336
|Total earnings
|238,141
|385,982
|Depreciation**
|34,222
|45,869
|General expenses
|485,896
|510,695
|Finance costs
|217,956
|-
|Deferred income taxes recovery
|(3,498,631)
|-
|Recovery net of impairment
|58,627
|-
|Realized gain on settlements and sales
|325,294
|230,820
|Revaluation gain (loss) on digital currencies***
|(13,019,996)
|22,914,730
|Unrealized gain (loss) related to equity investments*****
|(1,140,477)
|3,027,916
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|(10,777,854)
|26,002,884
|Financial Position
|($CAD)
|As at
|November 30, 2025
|August 31, 2025
|Cash, prepaids, and receivables
|920,491
|978,178
|Total digital assets
|58,934,837
|70,177,330
|Total other assets
|14,789,049
|16,013,686
|Total liabilities
|13,505,959
|15,520,772
|Total shareholders' equity
|61,138,418
|71,648,422
|Working capital****
|(2,084,839)
|(178,143)
|* All non-Bitcoin mining and non-Staking revenue
|** Non-cash items, including depreciation of mining rigs
|*** Revaluation is calculated as the change in value (gain or loss) on digital currencies. When digital currencies are sold, the net difference between the proceeds received and the cost of the digital currencies determined on a First-in, First-out basis, is recorded as a gain (loss) on the sale of digital currencies
|**** Current assets less current liabilities
|***** Previously reported amount for the three months ended November 30, 2024, have been restated to reflect the correction of error for the remeasurement of fair value less an applicable discount for lack of marketability of the Company's investment in a private investment fund designed to acquire Solana tokens from a bankrupt estate.
About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQX: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) is one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada and is at the forefront of the cryptocurrency and blockchain landscape. Neptune engages in operations across the digital asset ecosystem including Bitcoin mining, proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other associated cutting-edge technology. Our unwavering commitment to innovation and strategic growth enables us to continually explore new opportunities and maximize value for our shareholders. For more information about Neptune Digital Assets Corp., please visit our website at or follow us on X (@NeptuneDAC ).
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,
Cale Moodie, President and CEO
Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
1-800-545-0941
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans", "proposes" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the valuation of the Company's investment in xAI; the occurrence of a SpaceX IPO; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties.
The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
