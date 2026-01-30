Agricultural Calcium Market To Reach USD 29.62 Billion By 2030, Driven By Sustainable And Precision Farming Trends

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to research report published by MarketsandMarkets, the

What's driving this momentum? A fundamental shift in how agriculture approaches soil restoration, nutrient efficiency, livestock productivity, and sustainability compliance.

Why Calcium Is Becoming Non-Negotiable in Agriculture

Today's farmers are no longer chasing yield alone. The focus has shifted to soil recovery, pH correction, and preventive nutrition-and calcium sits at the center of this transformation.

Intensive farming depletes calcium from soils, leading to acidification, poor soil structure, and reduced nutrient uptake, especially in field crops and horticulture. As a result, inputs such as agricultural lime and calcium carbonate have become essential tools for rebuilding soil resilience.

On the livestock side, poultry and dairy farms rely heavily on feed-grade calcium to ensure:



Strong bone development

Superior eggshell quality

Higher milk yields Improved feed efficiency

With rising global standards for egg quality, milk output, and clean-label animal nutrition, calcium has evolved from a basic mineral into a core agricultural input-serving both crop and animal systems.

Opportunity Spotlight: Specialty Crops & Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA)

The rapid expansion of specialty crops, high-value horticulture, and controlled environment agriculture (CEA) presents a major growth opportunity for agricultural calcium.

These production systems demand:



Precise nutrient control

Stable soil or substrate pH High nutrient availability for premium-quality output

Calcium plays a critical role in ensuring structural integrity, nutrient balance, and consistent crop performance-making it indispensable for greenhouse farming, hydroponics, and intensive horticulture.

Asia Pacific's Dominance in the Agricultural Calcium Market

Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the global agricultural calcium market, supported by:



A vast agricultural base and food security requirements

Widespread soil acidity challenges

Heavy use of calcium minerals for pH correction, soil structure improvement, and nutrient absorption Rapid adoption of modern and precision farming practices

For large-scale producers across the region, calcium is no longer optional-it's foundational.

By form, powdered calcium is expected to hold the largest market agricultural calcium market share through 2030.

Its dominance is driven by:



Easy field application and uniform soil coverage

Faster reaction for pH correction and soil conditioning

Seamless blending into compound animal feed Lower processing and production costs

With its affordability, flexibility, and performance efficiency, powder calcium continues to lead both soil and feed applications.

Natural Minerals: The Fastest-Growing Type Segment

Natural mineral calcium is forecast to register the highest CAGR during the period, aligning perfectly with the rise of organic, regenerative, and sustainable farming systems.

Products such as Azomite, Kelzyme, and trace-mineral-rich calcium rock dusts offer:



Improved soil structure and long-term fertility

Balanced pH correction

Added trace elements for plant and animal health Reduced reliance on synthetic additives

As clean-label and low-processed inputs gain favor, natural mineral calcium is rapidly moving into the mainstream.

Competitive Landscape: Key Agricultural Calcium Market Players

The agricultural calcium industry



Yara International

Omya International AG

Sibelco

Carmeuse

Coromandel International Ltd.

Imerys

Saint-Gobain Formula

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Graymont

Kemin Industries, Inc.

CALC Group EuroChem Group

Recent Industry Developments



September 2025: Graymont acquired a major lime processing facility in Banting, Malaysia, boosting Asia Pacific capacity and strengthening regional supply chains.

June 2024: Omya International AG invested USD 6 million to modernize its Kansas granulation plant, improving efficiency and farmer access to specialty fertilizers. April 2024: Huber Engineered Materials expanded its specialty minerals portfolio through the acquisition of Natrium Products.

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM: MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email:... Visit Our Website: